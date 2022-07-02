ReadersMagnet – Finalist of 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in San Diego

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named ReadersMagnet as a finalist for the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The program raises awareness of marketplace ethics and honors businesses that operate with integrity.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be nominated for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. ReadersMagnet takes pride in a truthful and people-centric way of conducting business, translating to an A+ rating and a 4.86 customer experience score,” asserted the company's Vice President, John Carl O. Abines.

“As we expect our publishing consultants and experts to take care of our customers' needs, the core leadership team,” Abines added, “is responsible for the individual needs of our staff - whether it be for their overall well-being, career development, and job satisfaction. Our programs and initiatives impact our employees and their families, and the community where they belong.”

The company's VP further emphasized that ReadersMagnet will never cease to deliver world-class author experience while staying true to our core values that partners prefer for their business, employees are proud of, and authors strongly recommend. Should we win this award, we will continue to uphold our values of credibility and our responsibility in sharing the stories of our authors with the world with utmost transparency and integrity.

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company, and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. Finalists have illustrated the character of their organization's leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 23 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in San Diego for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.

“This esteemed award recognizes business leaders who demonstrate a superior level of character and ensure their organization's practices meet the highest ethical standards, thereby generating trust.”

Winners will be announced at the in-person signature event on September 7, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. For a complete list of this year's BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.

About ReadersMagnet

With the combined 10 years of expertise in the industry, ReadersMagnet strives to help potential and award-winning authors in achieving their desired success. We are committed to making the process of publishing books easy, cost-effective, and collaborative for our writers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. As a reputable self-publishing and marketing agency, we become BBB Accredited with an A+ rating. We are also currently nominated as a Top Marketing Company in San Diego by the PR Expert. It is our honor to become part of the creative process of publishing and promoting literary masterpieces recognized around the globe. Because here at ReadersMagnet, we share your story with the world.

About Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

Media Contact:

If you need further information about us, please don't hesitate to contact John Carl O. Abines, the Vice President of ReadersMagnet, at 1-800-805-0762 ext. 4201.

Alternatively, you can send us a message at info@readersmagnet.com . We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

