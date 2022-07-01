"The Trust Formula," an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 07/01/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Dan Sullivan's new #1 international best-selling book, “The Trust Formula: A Guide Book for Entrepreneurs.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, July 1st.

“If you're gonna move mountains, you must know how to move people.”

“The Trust Formula” will guide you through the research, stories, and specific strategies to move your leads, customers, and audience into action.

Creating greater influence, impact, sales and persuasion requires building trust. Trust, is at an all-time low in the marketplace today, but represents the key that unlocks your buyer's brain has not. Dr Dan Sullivan will show you the simple strategies to influence the “decision-making” brain every time.

Learn the effortless approach to building trust and using authentic integrity to influence today's market. Whether you are working online, in person, speaking on stages, or working in sales, building genuine trust in a short window of time will separate you from the pack.

Dr Sullivan's simple, scientific approach helps entrepreneurs achieve reproducible results, even those who hate selling. So whether you are an introvert or extrovert, dealing with highly skeptical audiences, or simply trying to get your teenager to make better choices, “The Trust Formula” will give you the method, model and system to get repeatable results. Magical outcomes built on a foundation of science.

“The Trust Formula” by Dr. Dan Sullivan will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (07/01/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B441RTXL

“The Trust Formula” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“I've been telling my story for quite awhile, but I realized in reading The Trust Formula a few areas where I need to draw out more emotion from the listener through my storytelling in order to drive buyer behavior. I used to zoom through certain areas, and now I'm realizing that was a big mistake and likely cost me some clients. I'm excited about putting this into practice and expectant for the results! The book is a quick and easy read and you're guaranteed to gain some insight into driving trust through story.” - Andrea S.

“This book is very insightful. I have always been very apprehensive about programs and methods that promote sales because they have always felt dishonest. However, after jumping into this book, I knew this was not the case for this author. I appreciate his words, “We must start with the right heart and intent,” and “Your success will become a byproduct of your genuine mission rather than better salesmanship.” This book gives you the tools and format to effectively tell your story to elicit a call to action from the listener. I would highly recommend this book. I genuinely look forward to applying what I have learned to connect with my listeners better.” - James C.



About the author:

Dr. Dan Sullivan is a neuroscience communication consultant, chiropractor, and business coach. He has built multiple 6 and 7 figure businesses in healthcare, coaching and speaking, both in physical locations and online. He has personally worked with thousands of people in all parts of the world including Olympic and NCAA athletes, $150 million companies, and celebrities; giving them the path to get to the next level in life, health and business. He has taken over 20 years of research, successes, setbacks and innovation, and instilled them into simple yet powerful lessons that help others create greater influence and impact. He is an introvert and middle child of 8 kids. Currently living in Nashville, TN and is a proud husband to his awesome wife Amanda and father to his 3 amazing girls Halle, Harper, and Honor.

