EMSL Houston Lab adds PCR Testing for Bacteroides and Legionella

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Houston laboratory is now offering PCR testing for Bacteroides and Legionella. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technique used to “amplify” small segments of DNA.The Houston lab specializes in microbiology testing including mold, bacteria, sewage-related contaminants, E. coli, Total Coliforms, food pathogens and more.

Legionella are bacteria commonly transmitted through contaminated aerosols. These aerosols have been linked to hot and cold-water systems, humidifiers, and whirlpool spas. While Bacteroides is a newer indicator organism for sewage contamination being the most predominate bacteria found in the GI tracts of humans and animals. EMSL can help identify these bacteria to help reduce the risk of illness or outbreaks.

“The addition of PCR testing services to our Houston laboratory allows EMSL to further assist local communities in identifying potential microbial hazards,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “When a water supply or source is affected by microbial contaminants like Legionella or Bacteroides, it is important to identify these hazards in order for it to be properly cleaned or treated.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. Houston lab also offers asbestos, food, and lead testing. The lab is certified in many different testing techniques and is dedicated to taking care of their customers. Not in the Houston area? EMSL also has a laboratory in Dallas to suit your needs.

EMSL Houston is located at 5950 Fairbanks North Houston Road and can be reached at (866) 318-3920. To learn more about our micro testing or any other environmental testing services please visit www.EMSL.com , email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

