Vote for your favourite travel brands in Latin America

World Travel Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism – has opened voting for the Latin America categories of its 2022 programme.

Travel industry professionals, the media and consumers worldwide are invited to cast their votes for travel brands that they consider to be the very best in the world. The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named as the winner. Voting runs until 29 July 2022.

The winners will be unveiled at WTA's Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2022, which will take place at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica on 31 August 2022, with the leading decision-makers, figureheads and influencers of travel in attendance.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open for our Latin America categories, it is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence. With the travel and tourism economies of South and Central America enjoying long-awaited resurgences, the competition to be number one is healthier than ever. I am looking forward to finding out the winners at our Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2022 at Sandals Montego Bay on 31 August.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.

