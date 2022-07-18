Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2022-07-18) The primary insider Gro Brækken, board member of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 1,000 shares at a price of NOK 19.56.
Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
