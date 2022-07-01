Incap Corporation: INCAP GROUP'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR JANUARY–JUNE 2022 AND WEBCAST 28 JULY 2022

Incap Corporation Press release 1 July 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EEST
Incap Group's half-year financial report for January–June 2022 will be published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. At that time, reporting materials in Finnish and English will be available on the company's website at https://incapcorp.com/reports-and-presentations/.
Webcast
The company will hold a webcast on Thursday, 28 July 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The result will be presented by Otto Pukk, CEO, and Antti Pynnönen, CFO, Incap Corporation. In addition to the result, Incap's UK operations will be presented at the event, and Jamie Maughan, Director of Operations UK will participate in the event.
The live webcast can be followed at https://incap.videosync.fi/2022-07-28-half-year-report. During the webcast, the public can ask questions in the chat room at the address mentioned above. The recording of the broadcast will be available on the company's website at https://incapcorp.com/reports-and-presentations/ later that day.
For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
http://www.incapcorp.com/
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.
