HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires Global M2M Pty Ltd

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has today acquired all shares in Global M2M Pty Ltd, located in Melbourne, Australia.
For several years, Global M2M has been HMS' primary distributor of products in Oceania. Global M2M is expected to realize a turnover of 2 MEUR in 2022, out of which more than 90% is HMS products.
HMS will continue the business of Global M2M under the name HMS Industrial Networks Pty Ltd to build a foundation with local presence for increased HMS sales and marketing activities in Australia which is expected to be an interesting market going forward.
The acquisition will have limited impact on HMS's sales and earnings per share in 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983
HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.
