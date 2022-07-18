ñol

Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Are Now Based in Naples, Florida

by PR.com
July 18, 2022 1:57 PM | 2 min read
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now moved its base of operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida. Dr. Plaud is now ready to provide clinical and forensic psychology services to attorneys and their clients in Florida as a licensed psychologist.

Naples, FL July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the direction of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now relocated its base of professional operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida.

Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC provides consultation, psychological and psychosexual evaluations and expert testimony in both criminal and civil matters. Dr. Plaud, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, has testified as an expert witness in multiple states as well as within the federal system in the United States. He is recognized around the world as a professional leader in the evaluation and treatment of male and female sexual offenders as well as his professional work involving other clinical and forensic populations.

About Dr. Plaud:

Dr. Joseph J. Plaud’s specialty is clinical and forensic psychology. He has over 100 scientific publications in these areas of concentration. Dr. Plaud has also taught advanced courses at numerous colleges and universities, and he has been part of the faculties at Brown University, the University of North Dakota, Worcester State University, and Northeastern University, among other institutions. Dr. Plaud is sought out as a consultant regarding clinical and forensic psychology evaluations and treatment. Many of his cases involve complex legal issues pertaining to risk assessments. Dr. Plaud’s clinical offices are in Naples, Florida and he also consults across the United States.

Further Information:

Please visit forensicbehavior.com for further information about the clinical services provided by Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC.

Contact Information:
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud
617-620-5218
Contact via Email
https://forensicbehavior.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/865553

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

