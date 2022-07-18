Live in Times Square

Celebrating the completion of MCIL this week in New York City, NOTICENINJA's CEO and Cofounder, Amanda Reineke, was featured on Morgan Stanley's jumbotron in the center of Times Square. "The journey has been a once in a lifetime experience that has poised Notice Ninja, Inc. for scaling success," shared Amanda,

New York, NY July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, Inc., a Delaware corportion, celebrated the completion of Morgan Stanley's 7th Cohort within the Multicultural Innovation Lab (MCIL) accelerator last week in New York City, where CEO and Cofounder Amanda Reineke was featured on Morgan Stanley's Jumbotron in the center of Times Square. "The journey has been a once in a lifetime experience that has poised Notice Ninja, Inc. for scaling success," shared Amanda, as she and CPO and Cofounder Rick Pinkerman finished their 5-month accelerator in New York City.



"We have grown so much as a company and as individuals, and with our new partner, Morgan Stanley, we believe that the best is yet to come," said Amanda. "We are so thankful to everyone who has been a part of growth, our Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) Toan Huynh, our weekly team, mentors, advisors, associates, and all of the members within the Multicultural Innovation Lab," continued Amanda.



Kicking off on February 15, 2022, Notice Ninja, Inc. began a five-month journey with Morgan Stanley to prepare the company to scale to new heights. The Lab customized a curriculum for Notice Ninja, Inc., including finance & sales strategy, marketing & branding, and private sessions with industry experts. Morgan Stanley paired us with hand-picked mentors who provided advice and counsel to help our company scale.



During the program, Cofounders Rick Pinkerman and Amanda Reineke redefined their priorities as a company, which resulted in a shifting of roles, moving Rick to Chief Product Officer and placing Amanda Reineke as the Chief Executive Officer of Notice Ninja, Inc. "Our software is the foundation of our company and Rick is the true genius behind our digital workflow automation; with this new role Rick can focus on product development and client support, continuing our strong commitment to our clients and placing client success at the top of our priorities," said Amanda.



In June 2022, Cofounder Amanda Reineke was named CEO of Notice Ninja, Inc. She is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in building and running successful businesses. She is an innovative leader in Tax Technology and digital workflow automation with over 15 years' experience in bringing simple solutions to complex compliance problems. Selected one of the top 50 tech visionaries for 2020, Amanda drives the vision of the company and keeps the trains running on time. This multi-talented strategic leader is insightful and has an uncanny ability to create and nurture relationships with clients, prospects, business partners, and investors. As the CEO of Notice Ninja, Inc. she envisions scaling the company to new heights across multiple market channels.



Morgan Stanely shared, in a recent blog post: “Being an entrepreneur was always a part of my life and continues to be an important part of who I am today," says Amanda Reineke, CEO and cofounder of NOTICENINJA – a member of the current Multicultural Innovation Lab (MCIL) cohort. “As a founder, my biggest challenge is patience. I often remind myself to take a deep breath, count to 5, and slow down; things will come into place." Amanda and fellow cofounder Rick Pinkerman’s lifelong goal of bringing simple solutions to complex problems was realized through the creation of their digital notice compliance platform. "The MCIL has shown us where we need to place our attention and resources in order to effectively scale our business and grow as individuals, a team, and company. I'm ready to build our skyscraper."



The culmination of the program ended with a Demo Day presentation to several hundred invited guests, including venture capitalists, later stage investors, and corporate executives, amongst others.



Notice Ninja, Inc. is kicking off a funding round to scale sales and marketing. If you missed the Demo Day and would like to learn more about Notice Ninja, Inc., requests for information can be directed to Amanda at Amanda@NoticeNinja.com or visit the website at www.noticeninja.com.

Contact Information:

Notice Ninja, Inc.

Amanda Pinkerman

949-415-2161

Contact via Email

www.noticeninja.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/865495



Press Release Distributed by PR.com