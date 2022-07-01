J&M Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookie Bites

Little Rock, AR July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- J&M Foods Issues a Voluntary Recall on a Select Lot Number of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookies Due to the Packages Contain Chocolate Chip Cookies That Do Not Disclose the Correct Allergens
J&M Foods is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of the Lavender Shortbread Cookies were erroneously packed with Chocolate Chip Cookies. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of possible allergens (soy and eggs). Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or eggs could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Following are the product lots impacted by this voluntary recall.
Brand Name: Favorite Day
Product: 7 oz Lavender Shortbread
UPC: 0-85239-28609-8
Lot Code: Best By 18-Apr-2023
Units: 1,464
The recalled product was sold as an individual package of 7 ounces. On individual packages, the lot code (best by date) can be found on the back of the bag and the item number (UPC) can be found on the bottom of each package. Photos of the recalled product are below.
This product was distributed nationally at Target. This is the only product that is subject to the recall. Target has been notified and they have removed the product from their store shelves and online.
J&M Foods was made aware of this issue via a consumer contact. To date, there have been no illnesses reported.
Consumers who purchased the impacted product specified above can contact
Target at 1-800-440-0680, or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund.
Consumers with questions may contact J&M at 1-800-264-2278.
For media inquiries, reach out to Scott Thibault at sthibault@jm-foods.com.
Contact Information:
J&M Foods, Inc.
Scott Thibault
501.663.1991
Contact via Email
janis-melanie.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/864636
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
