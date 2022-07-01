AXIA Consulting, Inc. Announces Justin Browder as CEO

Columbus, OH July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the recent promotion of Justin Browder to CEO of the company, effective immediately.
AXIA Consulting continues to experience dramatic growth. In his new role, Justin’s primary responsibilities will include setting future strategic direction, building upon our strong service lines, and insuring that AXIA’s commitment to client delivery remains the number one thing we do. This will drive AXIA’s continued growth while providing superior consulting solutions and innovative processes in a rewarding work environment.
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
“We are excited for Justin to step into this key leadership position,” said Chairperson and Co-Founder Ed Mueller. “Since joining AXIA early in his career, Justin has learned the technology and business consulting industry from the ground up. He has built teams that are delivering tremendous value for our clients, has been Practice Director of Business Consulting our largest service line, and for the past several years has been a strategic part of our executive committee in anticipation of his promotion into the CEO role. We believe Justin’s strong leadership capabilities will position AXIA to continue to build upon our long and successful track record of delivering great value to our clients well into the future.”
Justin joined the company in 2007 as a supply-chain consultant and quickly advanced his career through his strong ability to develop and lead international warehouse and distribution improvement programs, implement innovative solutions and technology for numerous clients, effectively build and lead teams, and his ability to advise client management and executives in solving their complex problems.
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
To learn more about AXIA, visit: axiaconsulting.net
Contact Information:
AXIA Consulting
Karen St. Germain
513-519-8509
Contact via Email
axiaconsulting.net
