Shop Smart Autos Moves Platform to Strictly Consumer Focus

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 31, 2022
Richie Bello, Shop Smart Autos Founder, and CTO announced that the company is taking its focus from dealer lead provider to strictly a consumer marketplace.Triggered by the market shift since 2020, Richie Bello's mantra "Mindset Reset" launched in all areas of the automotive industry leader's automotive products and services, . The industry roller coaster led by COVID has leveled off with a "Mindset Reset" for the industry to adapt to its shift in consumer behavior, as well as the behavior of the dealer population. That shift led Shop Smart Autos partners and investors to take a position in the marketplace that is more in keeping with the automotive consumer today. The company will no longer sell consumer leads to dealers. The company intends to offer the consumer everything needed from shopping to financing and allow them to reach out to a dealer of choice through ShopSmartAutos.com.
"I want to thank the dealers that have purchased our leads, but the consumer marketplace is proving a better model for our company" shared Bello "The changes in consumer behavior call for a safe place where they can control and find what they are looking for and have a 'soup to nuts' experience." he continued. The company ran both models, with the consumer model showing stronger performance. Dealers will still receive direct inquiries from shoppers, but at no cost to the dealer.
Shop Smart Autos was founded by Richie Bello in 2019 to provide consumers a seamless solution for purchasing a vehicle. Consumers visit shopsmartautos.com and find the nation's private sellers and dealers' inventory that is updated daily. Features such as model comparisons, financing and delivery are available to the shopper. Pre-owned buyers and sellers find the history and maintenance information to make a calculated decision. Mindset Reset to consumer marketplace model is on for Shop Smart Autos and Richie Bello's portfolio of automotive products and services..
