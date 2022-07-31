30 Day Entrepreneur Launches Industry First - Guided Start-Up Program

30DayEntrepreneur Launches Industry First-Guided Start-Up Program. The Program features a robust self paced online curriculum complete with free access to all the tools being explained and robust checklist and video guides to walk someone new to business marketing through all the critical steps.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 31, 2022
The startup incubator at 30 Day Entrepreneur is excited to announce our new marketing course, which will help people start or grow their businesses with all the tools and guidance they need. This course is led by experienced founders and marketers, who have mapped out their road to success. The course includes everything from market research and target audience analysis to branding and social media strategy. In addition, it provides one-on-one coaching to help participants implement a marketing plan and achieve drastic increases in lead generation or sales.
The Program features a robust self paced online curriculum complete with free access to all the tools being explained and robust checklist and video guides to walk someone new to business marketing through all the critical steps. It's never been easier, or more affordable, to get started in business marketing. And this program offers the chance to do it right - with expert guidance every step of the way.
Entrepreneurs are a special breed of people. They have an ambition and a vision that they want to turn into a reality. But often, they need guidance on how to grow their businesses. Without a road map, it can be difficult to know where to start or how to achieve the level of success that they desire or if that success is just around the corner. That's where the 30 DAY Entrepreneur methodology comes in. The program provides entrepreneurs with the road map and the guidance that they need to grow their businesses and achieve their goals. Whether it's tips on how to raise capital or one on one instructions on the latest tools for business growth, the program is tailored to the needs of each of its entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs with ambition looking for some guidance are invited to apply.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/30_day_entrepreneur_launches_industry_first_guided_start_up_program/prweb18820380.htm
