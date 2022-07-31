A Leading Manufacturer of High-Precision, Custom Gears, Announced a New Online Catalog For Precision Plastic Gears.

Intech Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high-precision, custom-engineered gears, announced its new Standard Gear Web Catalog today. The catalog features a comprehensive selection of off-the-shelf, ready-to-ship quiet, dry running, and precision machined plastic gears - including nylon gears, acetal gears, PEEK gears, and PowerCore gears - that can be used in new applications or to replace broken or damaged gears in a wide variety of machines.

Intech, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of precision machined plastic gears, today announced the launch of its Gear Web Catalog. The new web catalog provides an easy way for customers to find and purchase high-quality, off-the-shelf Gears,

With dozens of gear products soon to be available, the Intech Gear Web Catalog offers engineers and design professionals a one-stop source for all their precision gear needs. In addition to providing full product specs, the catalog also includes an online gear card that allows users to select the exact gear type, size and quantity they need for their specific application. Whether looking for a replacement part or designing a new application from scratch, the Intech Plastic Gear Web Catalog has the right gear for the job.

The online gear catalog will features different types of gears, including bevel gears, miter gears, helical gears, bevel gears, worm gears, and spur gears. All of these gears are quiet running and dry running, making them ideal for use in a wide range of applications. In addition, each type of gear is available in a variety of sizes and configurations to meet the specific needs of the customer. With its launch, the PowerCore(TM) Gear web catalog provides customers with a convenient way to find the perfect gear for their application.

About INTECH

Intech Corporation has been designing and manufacturing precision machined plastic gears since 1983. The company's PowerCoreplastic-on-metal Gears are used in various applications including medical devices, automation equipment, robotics and many more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/a_leading_manufacturer_of_high_precision_custom_gears_announced_a_new_online_catalog_for_precision_plastic_gears/prweb18820385.htm