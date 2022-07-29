Telecor Announces Alarm Manager – Real Time Classroom Status in an Emergency

Telecor's Alarm Manager elevates the safety of today's classrooms with a visual representation of lockdown receipt and acknowledgement. At a glance, administrators and security personnel can quickly determine each area's status with the easy to use graphical display.

Telecor, a leading international provider of intercom, paging, clock, mass notification and security communication technology today announced the release of an advanced version of the award-winning Visual Console Graphical Display that provides real time classroom status during a school lockdown event.

Alarm Manager allows occupants in locations designated as Shelter In Place, such as classrooms, to report their status directly to the front office or command center. Responders can view the status of all classrooms on a room-by-room basis through interactive floor plans. One glance provides actual time status using yellow, green and red icons. A "red" classroom icon immediately alerts security personnel that a classroom has not acknowledged the emergency lockdown and will enable 2-way communication between the classroom and responders including features such as "covert listen".

"In today's high-tech world, it's hard to imagine that many school administrators and security personnel don't know if emergency messages are received by teachers in classrooms and that we still have schools sending runners to determine classroom lockdown status. In some instances, cards are being passed under doors to relay status to safety personnel while potentially alerting an intruder as well. Our team decided there must be a better way – a more secure way to acknowledge receipt of emergency messages – and that's why Alarm Manager elevates the safety of our classrooms to a whole new level," said Kyle Jova, Chief Operating Officer.

Alarm Manager uses the existing Telecor Visual Console Display/GUI making integration to the eSeries Public Address/Intercom and District-Wide Mass Notification solution seamless. Classrooms will receive pre-recorded messages according to the school's Emergency Response Plan with instructions on procedures during specific emergency situations.

About Telecor

For over 40 years Telecor has established itself internationally as a provider and leader of quality intercom, paging, clock, mass notification and security communication products and systems. With thousands of systems installed across the United States and worldwide, Telecor offers complete process manufacturing – from the concept and design stages, through to a worldwide network of certified trained distributors in the Education, Healthcare, Security and Commercial markets. For more information, please visit http://www.telecor.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18810165.htm