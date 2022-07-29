Telecor Announces Alarm Manager – Real Time Classroom Status in an Emergency

Telecor's Alarm Manager elevates the safety of today's classrooms with a visual representation of lockdown receipt and acknowledgement. At a glance, administrators and security personnel can quickly determine each area's status with the easy to use graphical display.
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (PRWEB) July 29, 2022
Telecor, a leading international provider of intercom, paging, clock, mass notification and security communication technology today announced the release of an advanced version of the award-winning Visual Console Graphical Display that provides real time classroom status during a school lockdown event.
Alarm Manager allows occupants in locations designated as Shelter In Place, such as classrooms, to report their status directly to the front office or command center. Responders can view the status of all classrooms on a room-by-room basis through interactive floor plans. One glance provides actual time status using yellow, green and red icons. A "red" classroom icon immediately alerts security personnel that a classroom has not acknowledged the emergency lockdown and will enable 2-way communication between the classroom and responders including features such as "covert listen".
"In today's high-tech world, it's hard to imagine that many school administrators and security personnel don't know if emergency messages are received by teachers in classrooms and that we still have schools sending runners to determine classroom lockdown status. In some instances, cards are being passed under doors to relay status to safety personnel while potentially alerting an intruder as well. Our team decided there must be a better way – a more secure way to acknowledge receipt of emergency messages – and that's why Alarm Manager elevates the safety of our classrooms to a whole new level," said Kyle Jova, Chief Operating Officer.
Alarm Manager uses the existing Telecor Visual Console Display/GUI making integration to the eSeries Public Address/Intercom and District-Wide Mass Notification solution seamless. Classrooms will receive pre-recorded messages according to the school's Emergency Response Plan with instructions on procedures during specific emergency situations.
About Telecor
For over 40 years Telecor has established itself internationally as a provider and leader of quality intercom, paging, clock, mass notification and security communication products and systems. With thousands of systems installed across the United States and worldwide, Telecor offers complete process manufacturing – from the concept and design stages, through to a worldwide network of certified trained distributors in the Education, Healthcare, Security and Commercial markets. For more information, please visit http://www.telecor.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18810165.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.