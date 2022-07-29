College graduates can save money on the purchase of new Toyota vehicles in Orange, Texas

College graduates can finance or lease a new Toyota at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas, and get a $500 rebate.

Cecil Toyota, an automotive dealership in Orange, Texas, has a College Graduate Program where students can purchase a new unlicensed Toyota at a special offer. Graduates who finance or lease a Toyota model through a Toyota dealer and Toyota Financial Services can get a $500 rebate. Interested parties must either have proof of graduation in the past two years or must be graduating in the next six months. Those who are yet to graduate must have proof of current employment to take advantage of this offer.

In addition to the College Grad Rebate Program, the dealership provides a range of special offers on maintenance services and repairs. Some of the automotive services offered by the dealership for Toyota vehicles include the following:

-Lube, oil and filter change

-Front end alignment

-Service packages

-Electrical service

-Coolant flush

-Vehicle inspection

-Transmission flush

-And so on.

Along with automotive services, the dealership also has a wide selection of used vehicles, including certified pre-owned Toyota models. Individuals interested in getting behind the wheel of a pre-owned car can contact Cecil Toyota by dialing 833-378-1225. Customers can also visit the dealership to check out these vehicles at 2500 IH-10 West in Orange, Texas.

