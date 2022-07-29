College graduates can finance or lease a new Toyota at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas, and get a $500 rebate.
ORANGE, Texas (PRWEB) July 29, 2022
Cecil Toyota, an automotive dealership in Orange, Texas, has a College Graduate Program where students can purchase a new unlicensed Toyota at a special offer. Graduates who finance or lease a Toyota model through a Toyota dealer and Toyota Financial Services can get a $500 rebate. Interested parties must either have proof of graduation in the past two years or must be graduating in the next six months. Those who are yet to graduate must have proof of current employment to take advantage of this offer.
In addition to the College Grad Rebate Program, the dealership provides a range of special offers on maintenance services and repairs. Some of the automotive services offered by the dealership for Toyota vehicles include the following:
-Lube, oil and filter change
-Front end alignment
-Service packages
-Electrical service
-Coolant flush
-Vehicle inspection
-Transmission flush
-And so on.
Along with automotive services, the dealership also has a wide selection of used vehicles, including certified pre-owned Toyota models. Individuals interested in getting behind the wheel of a pre-owned car can contact Cecil Toyota by dialing 833-378-1225. Customers can also visit the dealership to check out these vehicles at 2500 IH-10 West in Orange, Texas.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/college_graduates_can_save_money_on_the_purchase_of_new_toyota_vehicles_in_orange_texas/prweb18818659.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.