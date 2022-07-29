Simplify Compliance, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of datacenterHawk to Complement its Telecommunication Information Solutions

Simplify Compliance, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, announced today the acquisition of datacenterHawk. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, datacenterHawk is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of real-time information on the data center real estate market, including supply and demand trends covering all North American and European primary and secondary data center markets. datacenterHawk represents the seventh acquisition for Simplify Compliance since its formation in 2016.

Simplify Compliance, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, announced today the acquisition of datacenterHawk. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, datacenterHawk is the leading SaaS provider of real-time information on the data center real estate market, including supply, demand, utilization, pricing, and development trends covering all North American and European primary and secondary data center markets. datacenterHawk will join Simplify Compliance under its CCMI brand, which develops and delivers specialized, intelligent telecom data solutions and content-rich resources to communications service providers and the enterprise market.

datacenterHawk's key offerings include:



Hawk Insight—helps data center-focused teams make better decisions based on a clear view of supply, demand, and pricing;

Hawk Search—helps data center professionals quickly search and understand the data center industry by market, provider, and availability; and

Hawk Hyperscale—helps data center professionals understand growing hyperscale markets.

datacenterHawk represents the seventh acquisition for Simplify Compliance since its formation in 2016. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The strategic addition of datacenterHawk to our telecommunication portfolio extends the reach of our existing fiber search tools deeper into the data center space and expands our international presence. The quality and accessibility of datacenterHawk's offerings will improve decisions and efficiency for our customers," said Dan Oswald, CEO of Simplify Compliance.

"We're excited to be a part of the Simplify Compliance team. We care deeply about empowering people to make better data center decisions by providing accurate information through the datacenterHawk platform. This acquisition will accelerate our ability to enable clients in the data center market to make better, informed decisions over the long term. I look forward to leading the next phase of the datacenterHawk platform and am excited about what's to come," commented David Liggitt, President of datacenterHawk.

About Simplify Compliance

Simplify Compliance provides the nation's businesses with the latest knowledge and regulatory information to make decisive, positive, and productive decisions in a continuously evolving business environment, serving a range of industries, including health care, human capital management, and telecommunications. Simplify Compliance provides time-saving products and solutions that help businesses monitor compliance, implement best practices, and optimize financial performance to achieve their goals. Simplify Compliance proudly operates BLR®, Bluepoint, CCMI, and HCPro, as well as sub-brands M. Lee Smith, DecisionHealth, and HealthLeaders. For more information, visit https://www.simplifycompliance.com/.

About CCMI

A division of Simplify Compliance, CCMI is the choice of the leading telecom companies in the industry and has been a trusted source for telecom data and information since 1971. We take pride in providing specialized, intelligent telecom data solutions and content-rich resources to communications service providers and the enterprise market. Our commitment to delivering high-value products positions us as a leader in the telecom data market. For more information, visit https://www.ccmi.com/.

About datacenterHawk

datacenterHawk helps data center providers, investors, brokers, vendors, and users get a clear view of data center real estate so they can make better strategic decisions. The company's subscription-based platform equips teams with expert standardized, real-time information on data center real estate, which teams can easily derive insights from using their mapping and analytics tools. The platform is also available via API to help bring insights into the systems teams are already using for everyday decisions. For more information, visit https://datacenterhawk.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity Partners is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4.5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies. For more information, visit https://www.leedsequity.com/.

