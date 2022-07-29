Hill Wallack Announces Expansion of New York City Offices

Hill Wallack LLP, a full service Law Firm headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, announced the official opening of their New York City office at 261 Madison Avenue.
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2022
Hill Wallack LLP, a full-service Law Firm headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, announced the official opening of their New York City office at 261 Madison Avenue. This marks the sixth office for the firm, which has offices established in Princeton, Cedar Knolls, Cherry Hill, and Red Bank in New Jersey, as well as Yardley, Pennsylvania. This is the firm's second expansion in the last three years due to the growing business needs of their clients.
The firm's leadership recognized a significant opportunity in New York across many of its nearly 40 practice areas. From lending transactions to foreclosure and bankruptcy work and beyond, Hill Wallack is looking to build and strengthen a solid team in New York and expand into additional practice areas as the team grows.
Hill Wallack Managing Partner Michael Kahme said, "the demand is definitely there. Our clients have spoken, and we are rising to meet their needs. New York is a natural extension for us. In a very short period of time, we have developed a full team, servicing a growing number of clients across a variety of practice areas."
In the age of the remote workforce and meetings via Zoom, we still believe a brick-and-mortar office in NYC is necessary for Hill Wallack. Kahme explained, "for many cases, we needed to be able to meet–both internally and with clients. And the space we're in is very inspiring to both our team and to our clients."
"With our strategic partnership with Industrious, a provider of flexible office spaces around the world, we have positioned ourselves for future growth as the firm grows within NYC and other future markets," states New York Administrative Partner and Chair of Creditors Rights Group at Hill Wallack's Eric Kelner. The new office flaunts a modern and industrial design scheme, with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and modern amenities such as cafés, lounges, and plenty of meeting spaces, from casual and open to private and professional–all aimed at keeping staff motivated and inspired.
"The beauty of this office," Kahme said, "is that the space can grow as our team grows. More office space here, or in another building, or even in another city. This model is a great complement for a firm like ours. The scalability of space enables us to remain focused on our work, as the economy and workforce sorts itself back into place."
The NYC office is in a great, central area-two blocks from Bryant Park. The Hill Wallack team is settling in nicely and has made tremendous strides with both new and existing clients. As described by Eric, "the space is cool and hip with an industrial vibe. Its eye-catching finishings will attract talent and make a lasting impression on clients." Kahme concludes, "we anticipate our growth here will continue, and that we will continue to attract more top-tier professionals to our team, as we strengthen our presence throughout the region."
About Hill Wallack
Founded in 1978, Hill Wallack LLP is a leading law firm with over 80 attorneys in offices in Princeton, Cedar Knolls, Cherry Hill and Red Bank, New Jersey, Yardley, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Hill Wallack is a full-service law firm that applies professionalism, skill, and a human touch to more than 50 practice areas. https://www.hillwallack.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hill_wallack_announces_expansion_of_new_york_city_offices/prweb18812381.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
