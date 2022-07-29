Transforming Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the science behind next-generation point-of-care (POC) testing allowing it to uniquely combine sensitivity with speed and convenience care pathways. Attendees will learn about the clinical performance of the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and its correlation with patient infectivity. The featured speaker will discuss the impact on health systems by providing lab-comparable results at the POC and how providers are integrating this into their patient care pathways.

Advancements in point-of-care (POC) testing are impacting health systems.

COVID-19 exposed tremendous gaps in health systems and access to testing. Importantly, it also showed the need for rapid and reliable testing to safely reopen schools, return to the workplace and reopen the economy. In this webinar, the featured speaker will review the impact of next-generation POC testing during the pandemic and beyond and explain the science powering this testing technology.

Moving testing from huge, central laboratories to rapid, portable devices has been a pivotal change in medical technology. Previously, testing performance and speed were at odds, but because of recent technological advancements, it's now possible to deliver both. Next-generation POC testing, different from traditional lateral flow tests, is proving its ability to deliver highly sensitive testing with actionable test results within minutes.

Join this webinar to learn the science and opportunities behind next-generation point-of-care testing and how providers are integrating this into their patient care pathways.

Join Dr. Nigel Lindner, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, LumiraDx, for the live webinar on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT/ 8pm KSA).

