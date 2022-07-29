Birkla Investment Group and Woolpert Partner to Design Multifamily, Mixed-Use Second Phase of Proscenium in Carmel

The $29 million project will complement Proscenium, an $85 million development designed by Woolpert.

Birkla Investment Group and Woolpert have partnered on the development of phase two of Proscenium, a multifamily, mixed-use development at 1215 Rangeline Road in Carmel, Ind. The $29 million development will complement and extend the amenities offered by Proscenium, an $85 million mixed-use development that opened in fall 2021 at 20 W. Carmel Drive.

The five-story expansion of Proscenium will provide 48 rental units and seven penthouse condominiums. The development will include 16,000 square feet of ground-floor, leasable space with flexibility for restaurant and office uses, and a multilevel parking garage that will hold roughly 120 vehicles. Lynch, Harrison & Brumleve will provide structural engineering for the project.

"This project is the perfect extension for the existing Proscenium project in Carmel," explained Tony Birkla, owner of Birkla Investment Group. "We create places with unique design features where people want to spend time that are in the heart of the community. This is another great example of that type of project."

Woolpert Director of Design Tony Martin said the second phase of Proscenium will be harmonious in architectural style and scale to Proscenium, which also was designed by Woolpert, but the extension will feature its own distinctive character.

"This is the second phase of a large complex design, with Proscenium being the first phase," Martin said. "The continuity will be in the higher-end, live-work-play development style, in which each site is able to stand on its own and benefit from shared features and amenities like a swimming pool, workout space, green space, additional parking, etc. This project continues the densification and walkability of Carmel's downtown."

Occupancy for the second phase of Proscenium is anticipated to begin in summer 2023.

About Birkla Investment Group

Birkla Investment Group, founded by Tony Birkla, has more than 30 years of experience in designing and developing urban-styled, residential, multi-family communities. Each custom development incorporates unique features that attract residents and businesses vital to the larger community. Birkla Investment Group creates real estate projects that break the mold and inspire. Learn more at BIG.dev.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, has earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has 1,900 employees and more than 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

