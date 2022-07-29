"Injured, Sick, Widowed and Sued: -- Texas Observer August Issue Says Even Firefighters are Under Fire in Texas

In Texas, firefighters and other first responders struggle against suits denying them benefits. Other stories in the August issue: the John Birch Society is on the rise in Texas, while in Friendswood a Marine hero is cancelled by right wing extremists from hosting a July 4 parade because she called Greg Abbott a coward. Actor Dana Lee also talks about his newest film Dealing With Dad and the mental health stigmas the Asian American Pacific Islander community faces.

INJURED, SICK, WIDOWED, AND SUED

by DELGER ERDENESANAA

Lieutenant Homer Salinas has mostly recovered from renal cell carcinoma, but is now being sued by The City of Mission, Texas. Staff writer Delger Erdenedanaa covers the lawsuits, filed by Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP) and the fight injured, sick, and widowed Texans are putting up.

"For all this, he is considered a hero not just locally but by firefighters nationwide. His victories, though, are bittersweet. While Salinas has already forced some systemic changes in state and local policies, some of his fellow firefighters died waiting for benefits.

"I helped a lot, but also lost some good friends," he said.

by NADJA SAYE

Actor Dana Lee talks with us about his newest film Dealing With Dad and the mental health stigmas the Asian American Pacific Islander community faces.

by STEVEN MONACELLI

The John Birch Society was most powerful in the 1960s and 1970s and today. Along with many other right-wing, ultraconservative groups, contributor Steven Monacelli, writes about their like-minded attitudes and dangerous beliefs.

by CRAIG D. LINDSEY

In Texas, you can't call Greg Abbott a coward without facing some major backlash. Contributor Craig D. Lindsey reports on why Hayley Carter removed herself from the Friendswood 4th of July parade.

