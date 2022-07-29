Meet Nature's Shoe, Andoze, The New Unique Line of Natural Sneakers That Combine Fashion with Plants and Passion

The new line of stylish shoes made from Plant-based fibre, Sugarcane, Organic Cotton, Farm Straw & Recycled Materials are now available on Andoze.com and Amazon
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2022
Andoze, a pro-environment, fashion-forward shoe brand, today officially launched its handcrafted sustainable natural sneakers on Andoze.com as well as on Amazon.
Founded with a pure love for the planet, Andoze are handcrafted sustainable natural shoes that are made with 98% plant-based materials that are harmless to the environment, light on the feet, comfortable and long lasting.
Created by a husband-wife duo with a combined 15 years' experience in the fashion and footwear industry, Andoze walks toward a better, greener tomorrow by using plant-based and recycled materials like plant-based fibre, organic cotton and sugarcane. The one footprint Andoze wants to see less of, is the carbon footprint.
"We want to make sustainability the new style statement," said Shrey Jain, co-founder of Andoze. "We're using sustainable materials and promoting recycling to help people make responsible and conscious fashion choices."
Vegans, millennials, minimalists or anyone who ‘s looking for the new innovative eco-friendly shoes can currently choose from 12 different styles and colors.
The Natural Sneakers collection comes in six styles for those who are looking for a sleek, simple, and minimalist design. Styles include: Authentic, Joyful, Delightful, Confident, Passionate and Fearless.
For those looking to make a fashion statement and show off their creativity, the Cotton Slip-Ons feature six unique patterns and designs: Ecstatic, Impulsive, Mysterious, Imaginative Loving and Extrovert.
"We are very excited to launch our first 12 styles of Andoze and have already begun working on five new categories including premium sneakers, clogs and sliders," said Andoze co-founder Parul Jain, who has eight years' experience in retail planning.
Full list of Andoze shoe features include:
- Sustainable Materials (Plant-based fibre, Sugarcane, Organic Cotton, Farm Straw & Recycled Materials)
- Vegan (PETA Approved)
- All day Comfort
- Light Weight (weighing just 7 Oz. per shoe)
- Durable
- Breathable
- Naturally Soft
- Waterproof
- Unisex
- Machine Washable
- Eye-catching Designs
- 100% Compostable and Biodegradable Upper
All products are available on Amazon.com and Andoze.com and can be delivered within 2-5 business days across the US.
For more information visit Andoze.com.
About Andoze
Andoze is an Earth-Friendly shoe brand purposefully made to make this planet prosper. It changes the shoe game and takes the footwear and fashion industry by storm; with durable, biodegradable, zero waste, 100% vegan shoes that are super stylish and versatile (see short brand film).
Andoze is mindful of the Earth and makes sustainable, vegan shoes with 98% plant-based materials that are gentle on the environment and comfortable for the feet. Our breakthrough Sweet Bounce technology produces great quality, low carbon, zero-waste shoes that are long lasting and durable. The shoes promote recycling and help people make responsible and conscious fashion choices.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/meet_natures_shoe_andoze_the_new_unique_line_of_natural_sneakers_that_combine_fashion_with_plants_and_passion/prweb18812762.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.