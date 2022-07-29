Meet Nature's Shoe, Andoze, The New Unique Line of Natural Sneakers That Combine Fashion with Plants and Passion

The new line of stylish shoes made from Plant-based fibre, Sugarcane, Organic Cotton, Farm Straw & Recycled Materials are now available on Andoze.com and Amazon

Andoze, a pro-environment, fashion-forward shoe brand, today officially launched its handcrafted sustainable natural sneakers on Andoze.com as well as on Amazon.

Founded with a pure love for the planet, Andoze are handcrafted sustainable natural shoes that are made with 98% plant-based materials that are harmless to the environment, light on the feet, comfortable and long lasting.

Created by a husband-wife duo with a combined 15 years' experience in the fashion and footwear industry, Andoze walks toward a better, greener tomorrow by using plant-based and recycled materials like plant-based fibre, organic cotton and sugarcane. The one footprint Andoze wants to see less of, is the carbon footprint.

"We want to make sustainability the new style statement," said Shrey Jain, co-founder of Andoze. "We're using sustainable materials and promoting recycling to help people make responsible and conscious fashion choices."

Vegans, millennials, minimalists or anyone who ‘s looking for the new innovative eco-friendly shoes can currently choose from 12 different styles and colors.

The Natural Sneakers collection comes in six styles for those who are looking for a sleek, simple, and minimalist design. Styles include: Authentic, Joyful, Delightful, Confident, Passionate and Fearless.

For those looking to make a fashion statement and show off their creativity, the Cotton Slip-Ons feature six unique patterns and designs: Ecstatic, Impulsive, Mysterious, Imaginative Loving and Extrovert.

"We are very excited to launch our first 12 styles of Andoze and have already begun working on five new categories including premium sneakers, clogs and sliders," said Andoze co-founder Parul Jain, who has eight years' experience in retail planning.

Full list of Andoze shoe features include:



Sustainable Materials (Plant-based fibre, Sugarcane, Organic Cotton, Farm Straw & Recycled Materials)

Vegan (PETA Approved)

All day Comfort

Light Weight (weighing just 7 Oz. per shoe)

Durable

Breathable

Naturally Soft

Waterproof

Unisex

Machine Washable

Eye-catching Designs

100% Compostable and Biodegradable Upper

All products are available on Amazon.com and Andoze.com and can be delivered within 2-5 business days across the US.

For more information visit Andoze.com.

About Andoze

Andoze is an Earth-Friendly shoe brand purposefully made to make this planet prosper. It changes the shoe game and takes the footwear and fashion industry by storm; with durable, biodegradable, zero waste, 100% vegan shoes that are super stylish and versatile (see short brand film).

Andoze is mindful of the Earth and makes sustainable, vegan shoes with 98% plant-based materials that are gentle on the environment and comfortable for the feet. Our breakthrough Sweet Bounce technology produces great quality, low carbon, zero-waste shoes that are long lasting and durable. The shoes promote recycling and help people make responsible and conscious fashion choices.

