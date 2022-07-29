PXG Partners With DAPCEP and Rocket Mortgage to Offer Local Students an Interactive Experience with The Science of Golf

PXG & Rocket Mortgage Help Break Down Barriers to Golf

PXG, an innovative golf company dedicated to developing high-performance equipment and apparel, partnered with DAPCEP (Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program) and Rocket Mortgage to provide 24 local high school students with a first-hand look at the STEM fields associated with golf. Hosted at PXG Detroit in Troy, the PXG Detroit STEM Experience included four interactive experiments developed and led by PXG Engineers and Fitting Specialists. Activities ranged from measuring smash factor and solving C.O.R to a putting challenge and getting the chance to swing away in the TrackMan golf simulator.

"At our core, PXG is a research and development company with a passion for golf. That passion motivates us to be an advocate for innovation and to help advance the game," said PXG Chief Product Officer Brad Schweigert. "This partnership has been a fun opportunity to introduce students, who have an appetite for STEM, to some of the amazing career opportunities in golf and get them excited about the game."

DAPCEP is an educational 501c3 organization providing high-quality and standards-aligned science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming to youth in metropolitan Detroit. Both PXG and DAPCEP are dedicated to the fact that the future workplace is diverse and reflects the unique strengths of people from a wide array of backgrounds and communities, particularly the Detroit Metropolitan Area.

"This partnership with PXG has been absolutely amazing and such a great opportunity for our students to not only learn about a sport, but the science behind it and how they can apply STEM concepts to the game," said Michelle Reaves, Executive Director of DAPCEP. "We want to provide exposure points for our students to learn about careers that they haven't necessarily thought of before and this is absolutely one of those times."

DAPCEP's mission aligns well with the values of PXG, an active participant in the national #MakeGolfYourThing movement. These values include promoting research and development, advancing the game, and changing the way people think about golf. Through today's program, PXG immersed itself in the Detroit community by creating a fun, inclusive and educational way to grow the game among Detroit's youth, breaking down barriers and making golf approachable for both existing golfers and those who are open to learning the game.

Following the experience at PXG Detroit, the group traveled to Detroit Golf Club as special guests of Rocket Mortgage. There, from the comfort of the 18th Green Hospitality Chalet, students were able to witness the science of golf executed in a real-life setting during the Delta Dental Pro-Am. As an extra treat, NFL Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders stopped in during his round for a quick meet-and-greet and autograph session with the students. Rocket Mortgage also gifted each student two tickets to return to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic later in the week to watch the PGA Pros put their STEM and athletic skills to the test on the course.

"After having this experience, I now have a better idea of the type of engineering I'm interested in," said rising 12th grader and DAPCEP student Jasmyn Harris. "I want to thank PXG and DAPCEP for having all of us come in for such an amazing opportunity to learn more about the sport and make new friends."

PXG Detroit, opened in December 2021, is one of the company's 16 brick-and-mortar retail stores and encompasses 7,843 square feet with three spacious fitting bays fully equipped with state-of-the-art TrackMan technology, a 390 square-foot putter fitting studio, and a 185 square-foot practice green.

PXG is dedicated to developing the world's finest golf equipment and apparel and ensuring the future of golf is open to everyone. Learn more by following @pxg on social or visit http://www.PXG.com.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.

About DAPCEP

Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP) is an educational 501(c)3 organization that has prepared underrepresented pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout Southeast Michigan for STEM futures since 1976. Using a standards-aligned curriculum, DAPCEP programs are designed to develop students' school and life readiness skills such as critical thinking, creativity, confidence, communication and collaboration. Through the generous support of partners, schools and universities, alumni, parents and the community, DAPCEP engages 11,000 students each year. With more than 68,000 alumni, a 50-50 female-to-male student ratio and a near 100% graduation rate, DAPCEP remains one of the leading organizations of choice for maximizing youth potential for success. For more information, visit the DAPCEP website (http://www.dapcep.org), call 313-831-3050 and follow DAPCEP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies RKT, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketMortgage.com/PressRoom.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pxg_partners_with_dapcep_and_rocket_mortgage_to_offer_local_students_an_interactive_experience_with_the_science_of_golf/prweb18818510.htm