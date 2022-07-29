Your Face MD Embraces Innovation With Acquisition of Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine

Dr. Rubinstein, Dual Board-Certified Surgeon, Uses Cutting-Edge Device To Minimize Treatment Times
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2022
Dr. Ran Rubinstein, commonly known as "Your Face MD," acquires a state-of-the-art Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine. Clarity II is a digitally powered, dual-wavelength platform laser from Lutronic Intelligent Care. Ran Rubinstein MD Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists is thrilled to improve patient experience and care by acquiring this intelligent device. When using Clarity II, laser hair removal treatments can be completed two times faster with greater efficacy when removing fine hairs. Dr. Rubinstein's med spa patients will have the opportunity to remove unwanted body hair in less time with fewer sessions using this device. As a renowned facial plastic surgeon in Hudson Valley, New York, Dr. Rubinstein is devoted to serving his patients with the safest and most effective medical equipment.
Ran Rubinstein MD Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists provide a wide range of top-tier med spa services, including CoolSculpting, hair restoration, QWO cellulite treatment, and laser treatments. In addition to laser spider vein and stretch mark removal procedures, laser hair removal is a highly sought-after non-invasive treatment. Male and female patients interested in removing unwanted facial or body hair can participate in laser hair removal treatments quickly and safely. When it comes to hair removal treatments, laser hair removal is the gold standard in terms of pain, convenience, and efficiency. Dr. Rubinstein has recently upgraded to the Clarity II Laser Hair Removal Machine to provide faster and more effective treatments for patients of all skin types. This brilliant machine utilizes IntelliTrak™ technology to deliver more consistent treatment coverage throughout large areas. Clarity II also provides Dr. Rubinstein and his team with real-time skin temperature feedback and shorter pulse widths throughout the procedure.
Dr. Rubinstein has devoted his career to furthering medicine by training future surgeons as a clinical professor and leading physician trainer. Along with giving back to the medical community, Dr. Rubinstein is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Dr. Rubinstein's vast professional experience and commitment to patient care have earned him a reputation for excellence among his peers, students, and patients. Patient satisfaction and comfort, along with positive experiences, are at the forefront of Dr. Rubinstein's medical practice. For this reason, patients routinely travel and specifically seek out Dr. Rubinstein's highly specialized services for aesthetic laser and injectable procedures. Dr. Rubinstein serves his patients with unparalleled laser, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery expertise as a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon.
Dr. Ran Rubinstein, the leading aesthetic care provider in Hudson Valley, is excited to provide patients with faster and more effective laser hair removal treatments using the new Clarity II machine. To learn more about laser hair removal treatments at Your Face MD, please visit https://www.yourfacemd.com/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/your_face_md_embraces_innovation_with_acquisition_of_clarity_ii_laser_hair_removal_machine/prweb18818331.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.