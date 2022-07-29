Dan Healy of Henkels & McCoy Receives MEA Life Sustaining Award

MEA honors Dan Healy of Henkels & McCoy with a 2022 Life Sustaining Award for saving a person's life.

MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Dan Healy, journey lineman, of Henkels & McCoy, with a Life Sustaining Award for saving a person's life.

Henkels & McCoy journey lineman Dan Healy was following foreman Chad Caine with the pole trailer in Dixon, IL when a third-party vehicle took off erratically from a stop light. The vehicle drove through a ditch and ended up crashing into a McDonald's drive thru. They both quickly pulled over to investigate. When they arrived, there was an older gentleman unconscious in the driver's seat and a fellow bystander, who happened to be a nurse, was attempting to perform CPR. Dan proceeded to get the driver out of the vehicle and lay him down on the parking lot so they could perform effective chest compressions. He and the nurse continued with chest compressions until EMS arrived. Further investigation revealed that the driver survived.

"The people who receive a Life Sustaining Award reflect what is good and noble in society," said John Gan. "Dan's efforts made an enormous impact, one that deserves to be recognized and celebrated. He is a credit to Henkels & McCoy and the energy industry."

Henkels & McCoy Inc. is based out of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania and have been members of MEA since 1997.

MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another. The Meritorious Service Award is granted to recognize those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Applications for the MEA Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Award are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA's Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at https://www.meaenergy.org/awards.

