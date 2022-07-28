Inflation and Interest Rates, Potential Impact of Global Minimum Tax, Legislative Forecast on Horizon for Upcoming Novogradac Conference

Novogradac to Host 2022 Affordable Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference in Nashville

The impact of inflation and interest rates on affordable housing tax credits and private-activity bonds is one of several key issues slated for discussion at the Novogradac 2022 Affordable Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference, Sept. 29-30 at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The spike in inflation and interest rates has had a ripple effect throughout the affordable housing tax credit community, causing developers and investors to adjust their forecasts and underwriting processes.

"Throughout 2022, we have heard from people in the affordable housing community that inflation and rising interest rates are making building and preserving low-income housing tax credit and bond-financed housing more complicated," said Rebecca Arthur, a partner with the Novogradac's Valuation Group who manages the metro Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas offices and is co-chair of the conference. "This conference is a chance to hear from leaders in the affordable housing industry about how they're navigating these challenges."

"There has been no shortage of challenges for those in the affordable housing community during the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its various impacts," said George F. Littlejohn, a partner in Novogradac's Austin, Texas, office and co-chair of the conference. "Those challenges run the gamut of Novogradac's expertise and we're excited to provide a platform to meet with others to see how they're negotiating these difficulties."

Weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, subject-matter experts at the conference will examine the legislative horizon for community development and affordable housing credits. Among other topics scheduled is a panel on the implications of guidance on the average-income set-aside, which is expected to be issued this year by the Internal Revenue Service. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference will also offer networking opportunities virtually through Novogradac's Nexus exhibit hall and a live question-and-answer period after each session.

The Novogradac 2022 Affordable Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference is co-hosted by Stifel, and is sponsored by Fallbrook Financial Services Company, M1 Bank, R4 Capital, Lippes Mathias, Dominium, Sugar Creek Capital, Enterprise and UMB.

Novogradac will also offer two preconference workshops on Sept. 28, LIHTC 101: The Basics workshop and Understanding LIHTC Transactions at Year 15. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.

