Shipshape Adds Thermostat Integration To Its Smart Home Predictive Maintenance Platform

Shipshape's new thermostat integration works with popular smart thermostats and is designed to help homeowners simplify and centralize their smart home maintenance experience to save time, money and energy.

Homeowners depend on their HVAC to stay healthy and comfortable. In recent months, homeowners have been more focused on HVAC use as the economy stumbles and they struggle to pay energy bills. Climate change is top of mind for homeowners and has become a regular headline along with heat waves and polar vortexes. Unfortunately, these extreme climate events are causing an increase in expensive break downs and appliance replacements.

At the same time, utilities are really struggling to manage the skyrocketing energy use. Electric grid failures and power outages also make the news regularly. Meanwhile, demand for HVAC is expected to increase in the coming years. This is an urgent problem that needs a solution. HVAC actually consumes 16% of the total energy in the world.

Smart thermostats only solve part of the problem. Thermostats are reported to save up to 31% of HVAC usage. However most homeowners don't have their thermostats programmed and they are unaware or unwilling to enroll in energy savings programs with utilities that want to control their thermostat remotely.

Shipshape adds new value by creating interoperability across multiple smart home devices and home care providers as well as an integrated next generation interface to manage the critical systems in the home. Shipshape's integrated solution adds an intelligence layer on top of the connected devices to facilitate low friction connections to a vetted network of providers, including contractors, utilities and insurance. Shipshape brings years of experience in HVAC. Their team holds numerous patents and awards for prior technologies they developed together.

"We realized now is the time for our HVAC solution" Said Rob Karp, Head of Provider Partnership Strategy at Shipshape "Homeowners kept telling us about their problems with HVAC. They wanted their thermostats to work with shipshape and asked for help programing them. They asked us to explain more about the utility savings programs. They even wanted help with filter change reminders and finding dealers who can come do the maintenance for them."

Shipshape's powerful software platform provides homeowners with the ability to monitor and manage all of their homes' connected systems. Shipshape now offers a complete home solution for HVAC, kitchen appliances, other appliances, attics and basements/crawl spaces.

Shipshape's next-gen intelligent features include:



Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance issues and assist homeowners in connecting with their providers.

Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.

Provider Network™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance and manufacturers.

The HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history for each system in the home.

MyCoverage™ – Warranty and maintenance plan information stored in the Shipshape App.

AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.

The thermostat upgrades follows Shipshape's successful integration of a suite of Ecobee's smart thermostats, which also provides Shipshape homeowners advanced air quality metrics. Shipshape is expected to announce the completed integration of a line of Honeywell's smart thermostats in 2022, which are currently in the customer evaluation phase.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money and product to help give back to the community.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/).

"Thermostat data is obviously valuable, but it needs to be used properly to help the homeowner easily control and maintain the home and connect to the providers. That is where the economic value lives." said Alexander Linn, Shipshape's Founder and CEO "The device layer has laid the foundation and now is the time to build the connected services on top of the data. Shipshape's addition of an integrated thermostat is a huge step in the right direction."

