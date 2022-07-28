TeamLogic IT Sees Strong Midyear Growth - Franchise Network Outpaces 2021 Results and Surpasses 250 Locations

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, announced today that midyear network sales outpaced last year's results, growing by 33% over the first half of last year. The franchise company also disclosed that it had surpassed the 250-location mark in the number of independently owned TeamLogic IT offices across the U.S.

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, announced today that midyear network sales outpaced last year's results, growing by 33% over the first half of last year. The franchise company also disclosed that it had surpassed the 250-location mark in the number of independently owned TeamLogic IT offices across the U.S.

"Both our financial results and our footprint expansion are a testament to the culture of our franchise network and the fundamental value they provide to clients," said Dan Shapero, president and chief operating officer of TeamLogic Inc. "Not only has our network grown through new office openings, but many of our existing owners have opened additional offices, which we believe is a strong endorsement of our brand and a validation of the success our franchisees have experienced."

Shapero attributed the growth to several factors including ever-present cybersecurity concerns, the growth in remote work and today's dependence on technology by small and midsize businesses. "As a managed services provider, we work closely with organizations not only to keep their networks secure and operational but also to provide valuable assistance with transitioning to the cloud, making hardware and software decisions, and staying ahead of cyberthreats.

"The trend toward increasingly remote, dispersed workforces has been beneficial for our business model," Shapero noted. "We helped companies securely migrate their operations for remote work during the pandemic—often by moving them to the cloud—and we continue to help them resume hybrid operations as more organizations return to onsite work. We also work closely with clients to protect their systems from the escalation in cyberattacks."

Because technology dependence is not subject to economic downturns, TeamLogic IT was recently identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner by Franchise Business Review. The company was recognized for having among the highest owner satisfaction and the greatest opportunity to outperform.

"Technology is a primary driver of business activity in any economic environment, and IT security is a non-negotiable in any climate, so our business is built on very stable pillars," Shapero said. "Concerns about connectivity and cybersecurity are here to stay."

"TeamLogic IT's growth is indicative of the value and opportunity found in the franchise business model," said International Franchise Association President and CEO Matt Haller. He continued, "Throughout 2021, franchising led the U.S. economic recovery with business services—like TeamLogic IT—experiencing strong growth. In 2022, the business services category is expected to continue a positive trajectory by adding nearly 1,500 additional franchise establishments nationally."

Small and midsize organizations rely on TeamLogic IT's services to help them remain operational, secure and up-to-date with the latest technology. TeamLogic IT franchisees support a wide array of businesses in their communities, everything from medical offices, professional services firms, local hotels and nonprofit organizations.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. With more than 250 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity.

Media Contacts:

Denise Denton, Vice President, Marketing

ddenton@teamlogicit.com or 949.582.6300

Dan Shapero, President and COO

dshapero@teamlogicit.com

Or visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com, or http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/teamlogic_it_sees_strong_midyear_growth_franchise_network_outpaces_2021_results_and_surpasses_250_locations/prweb18818080.htm