DuPont Officially Opens New Biopharma Tubing Manufacturing Site in the U.S.

New facility in South Carolina expands biopharma processing tubing manufacturing capabilities; marks key milestone in company's healthcare growth strategy

DuPont DD today celebrated the opening of its new DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility located at the Cooper River Site in South Carolina with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state and local government officials and business leaders. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from Liveo™ customers.

The site, located near Moncks Corner, South Carolina operates using the same quality standards as the DuPont Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan – DuPont's long-standing healthcare manufacturing site. Operators at the new South Carolina facility were certified at HIMS.

"The Cooper River site will bring additional production capacity online over the next two years to serve strategic customers and expand our Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions customer base," said DuPont Healthcare & Specialty Lubricants Global Business Director Eugenio Toccalino. "We're committed to investing in our healthcare business, and this biopharma processing manufacturing investment at Cooper River is a key milestone in our growth strategy that will help us offer a highly reliable and sustainable product supply."

DuPont worked with local companies – including more than 40 subcontractors on the site expansion project.

"Being selected as the second dedicated healthcare site is indeed an honor and a reflection of our team's track record of dedication, ownership, and commitment to our Core Values and excellence in meeting customers' needs. Thanks to collaboration between the DuPont team and our contractor partners, the Cooper River site was completed within 17 months – on time, on budget, and without a single recordable safety incident," said Bill Alexander, DuPont Cooper River site leader. "The opening of the site already has enabled the creation of 25 jobs for startup, with another 25 expected by mid-2024 as we ramp up operations."

The ribbon-cutting event included remarks from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, DuPont Electronics & Industrial Vice President and General Manager Sam Ponzo, Toccalino, and Alexander. Attendees also toured the site.

DuPont is demonstrating its commitment to serving the healthcare market and its customers with this expansion of its manufacturing footprint, offering high-quality, high-performance solutions, and supporting regulatory actions that address healthcare customers' specific needs and challenges.

In addition to the Cooper River expansion, in the second half of 2022, the company expects to add biopharma silicone tubing capacity in China to serve the fast-growing customers in that region.

About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

07/28/22

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the DuPont Healthcare Cooper River site in South Carolina, USA, were (left to right) Cooper River Mobility & Materials Site Leader Bill Alexander; DuPont™ Liveo™ Cooper River Operations Representative and Construction Team Member Lincoln Weathersby; DuPont Electronics & Industrial Vice President of Integrated Operations John Singer; DuPont™ Liveo™ Cooper River Operator Mechanic CJ Jacobs; DuPont Electronics & Industrial Vice President and General Manager for Industrial Solutions Sam Ponzo; South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; DuPont Healthcare & Specialty Lubricants Global Business Director Eugenio Toccalino; Berkeley County, South Carolina, Supervisor Johnny Cribb; Cooper River Project Team Leader Jen Crock; Cooper River North Area Leader Ellie DeSanto; DuPont™ Liveo™ Cooper River Operator Mechanic Cary Domi; and Cooper River Electronics & Industrial Site Leader Tony Schwuchow.

