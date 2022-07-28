Customers can now get free summer check-up inspection at Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield in Springfield, Virginia.

Individuals living in Springfield, Virginia, can now get a free Summer Check-up Inspection for vehicles at the Sheehy Volkswagen Dealership. The service includes alignment check, battery test, tire, cabin filter inspection, top off of washer fluid, and reading of any "check engine" light codes. The coupon is valid only at the Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield till Sept. 30 and can't be combined with any other offers.

Customers can print the coupon or show it on the phone during service. Other available coupons give opportunities to save on brake pad replacement, air conditioner servicing, and more. The dealership has a cutting-edge facility and certified technicians who perform a huge number of services. The qualified technicians aim to provide speedy and transparent services to customers.

More details on various coupons can be found on the dealership's official website. Interested individuals can schedule services from the website by filling out vital information. Those interested in buying a new Volkswagen model are encouraged to view the dealership's online inventory and schedule a test drive of the desired vehicle.

Customers looking for personal experience can visit the dealership at 6601 Backlick Rd in Springfield, Virginia 22150, or call 844-773-3214.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sheehy_volkswagen_of_springfield_offers_free_summer_check_up_inspection/prweb18816213.htm