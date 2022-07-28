Synergize Realty Partners With Side, Maintaining its Distinct Boutique Identity While Gaining Timely, Tech-Driven Support

Synergize Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 28, 2022
Synergize Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Synergize Realty, a company that uses a collaborative approach to deliver custom real estate experiences, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Synergize Realty was founded by Robert Balina, who closed out 2021 with $20 million in sales. Balina began his real estate career when he was still in college, and went on to become the No. 1 producing agent for an independent broker. He launched Synergize Realty in 2012, and since then, he and his team have concentrated on balancing old-world, family-style service with tech-driven, results-oriented methods to give clients the advantage in today's real estate environment. Synergize Realty serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley.
Balina's tech-forwardness was part of what led him to Side, since the partnership will keep Synergize Realty on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing it to continue delivering premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Synergize Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Synergize Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"With its industry-disrupting state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions, Side delivers the energy, vibe, and team we need for this stage of our brand," Balina said. "Side offers the additional benefit of allowing me to maintain ownership and the identity of Synergize Realty."
About Synergize Realty
Synergize Realty serves people from all backgrounds and those with different real estate needs with a wholly collaborative approach, delivering exemplary results with its vast expertise. With generous hearts and sensible minds, the agents treat clients like family and bolster their individual-based client care with tech-driven capabilities and marketing synergy. Synergize Realty is a collective force for its clients' real estate goals within the Bay Area and Central Valley markets. For more information, visit http://www.synergizerealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/synergize_realty_partners_with_side_maintaining_its_distinct_boutique_identity_while_gaining_timely_tech_driven_support/prweb18817432.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.