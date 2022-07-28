Synergize Realty Partners With Side, Maintaining its Distinct Boutique Identity While Gaining Timely, Tech-Driven Support

Synergize Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

Synergize Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Synergize Realty, a company that uses a collaborative approach to deliver custom real estate experiences, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Synergize Realty was founded by Robert Balina, who closed out 2021 with $20 million in sales. Balina began his real estate career when he was still in college, and went on to become the No. 1 producing agent for an independent broker. He launched Synergize Realty in 2012, and since then, he and his team have concentrated on balancing old-world, family-style service with tech-driven, results-oriented methods to give clients the advantage in today's real estate environment. Synergize Realty serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley.

Balina's tech-forwardness was part of what led him to Side, since the partnership will keep Synergize Realty on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing it to continue delivering premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Synergize Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Synergize Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"With its industry-disrupting state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions, Side delivers the energy, vibe, and team we need for this stage of our brand," Balina said. "Side offers the additional benefit of allowing me to maintain ownership and the identity of Synergize Realty."

About Synergize Realty

Synergize Realty serves people from all backgrounds and those with different real estate needs with a wholly collaborative approach, delivering exemplary results with its vast expertise. With generous hearts and sensible minds, the agents treat clients like family and bolster their individual-based client care with tech-driven capabilities and marketing synergy. Synergize Realty is a collective force for its clients' real estate goals within the Bay Area and Central Valley markets. For more information, visit http://www.synergizerealty.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/synergize_realty_partners_with_side_maintaining_its_distinct_boutique_identity_while_gaining_timely_tech_driven_support/prweb18817432.htm