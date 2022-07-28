Jewelry Industry Eagerly Embraces DPL Insights, Including a Bevy of High-Profile Supporters, Ahead of Platform's Official Launch This Week

The revolutionary new platform, providing real-time market insights from a single source at the click of a button, is receiving praise and leaving users in awe of its transformational ability for the diamond business.

DPL Insights, the first and only real-time diamond market insights platform, is reporting an unprecedented response to its new offering by users who participated in a pre-launch initiative. The company, who will formally launch the platform to the industry this week, is demonstrating how to turn complex data into actionable insights, touting data as a superpower, and the jewelry industry is taking note.

The user-friendly data analytics platform allows diamond traders of any size company to access the most accurate, live industry status reports instantly from a single source. Based on real-time data from trustworthy data sources with almost 5,000 suppliers, making it the largest database for polished diamonds in the world today, DPL Insights reflects the true voice of the market's activity, comparative pricing, and stone rarity among other features, allowing users to explore and utilize comprehensive real-time analysis with a single click. Moreover, suppliers will have the opportunity to evaluate their inventory and understand their positioning in the industry by matching it against the market's supply.

Several notable industry leaders experienced DPL Insights for the first time at JCK Las Vegas and were immediately praiseworthy:

"Proper research is time-consuming and requires multiple sources. Until now, real-time analysis of the market was thought to be impossible. Looking at the platform, I understand how DPL Insights is about to change all of that," commented Raj Mehta, Director, Rosy Blue.

Howard Hauben, President and CEO, Centurion Jewelry Shows, explained, "Our industry needs greater, faster data analysis; adding visual results makes it so much easier and intuitive to understand and take action. I like the solution created by DPL Insights and can definitely see how it can impact the industry for the better."

"I was surprised at how quickly you could get comprehensive information about specific diamonds and their availability in the market; this kind of technology makes anyone feel like an analysis expert in diamonds," shared Christopher Zoettl, General Manager, Designer Diamonds.

During a soft launch earlier this month, DPL Insights experienced off-the-charts engagement, with users spending 4 to 5 minutes per session, utilizing the majority of analysis tools on each page visited. Over 20% of participants returned to the platform daily for more than a week, showcasing the need the new platform fulfills for users, who commented on DPL Insights' efficiency and ease of use.

Tomer Gil Levi, CEO of Lucy Platforms, the company developing DPL Insights, shared "from our time at Las Vegas Jewelry Week to the past few weeks of our pre-launch activities, the response from users has exceeded all expectations." He continued, "we are excited to see key players of the industry taking notice of this revolutionary new offering that will be a gamechanger for countless businesses and look forward to having the opportunity to now roll it out to the industry at large."

New users are invited to register and receive a one-month free trial of the DPL Insights platform.

ABOUT DPL INSIGHTS

DPL Insights is a user-friendly real-time visual data analysis of the diamond market's activity, comparative pricing, stone rarity, and much more – all with the single click of a button. The platform allows diamond traders of any size company to match their own inventory pricing against the market's average prices, enabling them to learn how their business is positioned within the industry. Based on real-time data from trustworthy data sources with almost 5,000 suppliers, making it the largest database in the world, DPL Insights reflects the true voice of the market for updated polished diamond prices and supply, allowing users to explore and utilize comprehensive real-time analysis at their convenience. DPL Insights is the latest introduction from the team behind the Diamond Price List, Lucy Platforms. A leading developer of e-commerce solutions for the diamond industry, Lucy Platforms has created sophisticated, online sales and management solutions, including unique B2B e-commerce platforms, that assist diamond traders in creating and managing their online presence. For more information, visit http://www.thediamondpricelist.com.

