CREtelligent and WattCarbon launch Carbon Footprint PreScreen Report for Assessing Commercial Building Emissions

WattCarbon, a leading provider of energy decarbonization software, and CREtelligent, a leader in commercial real estate due diligence, have launched a co-developed product - the Carbon Footprint PreScreen report. The Carbon Footprint PreScreen helps building owners understand how close a commercial building is to net-zero and what can be done about it.

The emergence of unprecedented new climate risks is driving commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers to take a closer look at the carbon footprint of their existing assets, future projects and investments. The Carbon Footprint PreScreen helps users understand how close a commercial building is to net-zero and what can be done about it. This makes it ideal for early real estate due diligence, screening, and decarbonization planning.

The report relies on WattCarbon's proprietary Automated Emissions Models (AEM) which can generate robust estimates of building emissions without access to the building's actual energy data. The Carbon Footprint PreScreen can be used on any commercial building in the U.S. "Our integration with WattCarbon gives our customers easy-to-understand emissions profiles of their assets without requiring complicated data feeds," said Anthony Romano, CEO of CREtelligent. "The Carbon Footprint PreScreen report adds to our suite of property screening tools, especially in the area of climate and other property resilience risks," said Romano.

"Our main goal is to remove the barriers to using building emissions data for decision-making, whether it's investments or building operational decisions. Our easy-to-use API makes that possible," said McGee Young, CEO of WattCarbon.

"Because decarbonization involves factors outside of your control, like the carbon emissions of your grid, the best actions are not always the most obvious ones. The Carbon Footprint Prescreen is an important first step down this discovery process," said Young. Companies that want to continue their decarbonization journey beyond an initial screening and risk assessment can use WattCarbon's platform to plan renewable energy purchases, contract for decarbonization services, and measure carbon savings in real time.

For more information on the Carbon Footprint PreScreen, visit https://www.cretelligent.com/whats-your-cres-carbon-footprint/.

About CREtelligent

CREtelligent powers the commercial real estate (CRE) ecosystem as a trusted and leading provider of innovative CRE due diligence solutions, analytics, and professional insights. ICREtelligent offers a "one-stop-shop" platform called RADIUS, a cloud-based service that allows you to quote, order, receive, and archive all your due diligence anytime, anywhere. This includes environmental services, land services like ALTA Surveys, valuation, property condition and resilience assessments, and much more. RADIUS also provides instant screening reports in most of these categories, so you can get instant insights and move logically through more detailed assessments. For more information, visit http://www.cretelligent.com or contact Chris Barry at c.barry@cretelligent.com.

About WattCarbon

WattCarbon is a software company that provides decarbonization measurement and verification for organizations who want to decarbonize their buildings. WattCarbon's platform allows organizations to manage their net-zero energy goals by providing one-click access to automated data feeds, third-party decarbonization solutions, and data visualization. For more information, contact McGee Young at mcgee@wattcarbon.com.

