Aviation Rebounds and AFuzion's Growth Tops 110%: Avionics Conferences Next with DASC and Aerospace Tech Week

Worldwide news is full of airline congestion and travel hassles. But silver linings await: the world's aviation experts are reconvening in-person technical conferences which will dramatically improve aviation thereafter, with AFuzion Incorporated growth reaching 110% in Q2 2022 over Q2 2021.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 28, 2022
AFuzion Incorporated posts record growth of 110%, in line with the booming rebound of aviation. As post-Covid travel rebounds, billions of dollars are chasing new aircraft designs, electric aircraft, urban air mobility / eVTOL, and new markets. At the same time, worldwide geopolitical chaos has the world's major militaries greatly increasing aviation funding. The end result? The hottest aviation market in decades. One of the world's leading aviation consulting and certification services companies, AFuzion Incorporated, recently announced its Q2 2022 results showing a doubling of sales over the previous year 2021. And 2021 was a 70% increase over 2020. Says AFuzion CEO Vance Hilderman, "30 years ago we co-founded TekSci Incorporated which after just 8 years was the only company to have been on Forbes Fastest 500 Growing Companies list for four consecutive years. We all thought that was great. Bur frankly the aviation market conditions are even stronger in 2022 than then." Adds AFuzion Chief Counsel Chris Jackson, "We had doubts when Mr. Hilderman asked me to be a major investor in AFuzion during its inception; seeing the growth of aviation, and AFuzion, has been more than a little rewarding."
With business travel resuming and aviation booming, the world's largest two aviation conferences are looking to set new records. The Digital Avionics Systems Conference (DASC) 2022 is in Portsmouth Virginia September 18-22, 2022 and is only Live & In-Person; registration information is here. Hundreds of attendees are expected to attend and view the latest avionics technologies for civil aircraft, eVTOL, UAM, and military aviation; they can attend over 20 special tutorials on aviation systems and ARP4754A, cyber-security and DO-326A, Artificial Intelligence, aviation software and DO-178C, aviation hardware and DO-254, and many more topics. Attendees will receive a complimentary (regularly $50) copy and PDF of DO-178C (Introduction and Common Mistakes for avionics software DO-178C).
Then, on November 8-9 in Atlanta and again on March 29-30 in Munich, Aerospace Tech Week (Aerospace Electronics) will welcome up to 1,000 visitors in-person to learn even more aviation development and certification secrets. Over 150 exhibitors from the world's most significant aviation development companies will attend with 100+ free exhibitions plus paid training in topics such as ARP4754A, DO-254, and DO-178C among others.
For more information on DASC and Aerospace Tech Week, see the links above or simply Google DASC 2022 Portsmouth or Aerospace Tech Week Atlanta: attendance should be compellingly high.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aviation_rebounds_and_afuzion_s_growth_tops_110_avionics_conferences_next_with_dasc_and_aerospace_tech_week/prweb18815960.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
