Allied Air Enterprises Helps Distributors Get Ahead of the Curve with Early Introduction of Armstrong Air® and AirEase™ 17 SEER AC Units

Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4SCU17LE single stage air conditioner under the Armstrong Air® and AirEase™ brands, providing an efficiency range of 15 to 17 SEER.

Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4SCU17LE single stage air conditioner under the Armstrong Air® and AirEase™ brands, providing an efficiency range of 15 to 17 SEER. Allied Air launched the product in June 2022, proactively anticipating 2023 regional efficiency requirements in the Southeast and Southwest United States, where new minimum efficiency requirements are moving from 14 to 15 SEER or 14.3 SEER2 under the new testing standards.

According to the 2023 requirements, there is no sell-through period for non-compliant air conditioning units in these regions. This means distributors must have compliant products in stock well before January 1, 2023.

"With the current supply chain and lead times, Allied Air is getting ahead of the curve, helping distributors in the Southeast and Southwest get the product in-hand in Q3," said Kim McGill, VP - Marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. "This will make it easier for distributors to phase-out their current AC inventories by the end of the year, ensuring they'll have product in stock for their customers."

Delivering up to 17 SEER, the 4SCU17LE unit is built on Allied's proven design of cooling products. It also achieves compliance without requiring a change to existing indoor system components to ease the burden of this transition, knowing distributors will face another major transition in 2025.

Other features include:



MHT™ Technology - Proprietary heat transfer system for maximum heat transfer and efficiency. A specially designed fan shroud pulls air evenly throughout the air conditioner's coil surface, while lanced coil fins and rifled aluminum tubes enhance refrigerant flow and provide greater surface area for heat exchange.

Precision Service™ Technology - Mechanical pressure switch attached with Schrader core connections eliminate the need to evacuate the system, while four independent panels may be removed for cleaning. The fan motor even has enough wire to set it on the ground while servicing.

Single-Stage Scroll Compressor - Reliable single-stage compressors are made from quality materials that are built to provide year-after-year comfort.

Installation ease – refrigerant valves are placed at the corner of the unit and angled at 45° to help make brazing and gauge port access easier while our all-aluminum Omniguard coil system maintains a copper to brass connection – keeping brazing techniques familiar.

Inside every 4SCU17LE single stage air conditioner, you'll find a high level of technology and craftsmanship, backed by a 10-year Limited Warranty on the compressor* and a 10-year Limited Warranty on parts*

*Product registration required except where prohibited by law. Warranty applies to residential applications only. For terms, conditions and exclusions, see full warranty at armstrongair.com and airease.com.

Visit http://www.alliedair.com to learn more.

# # # #

About Allied Air Enterprises

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase™, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities based across North America. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/allied_air_enterprises_helps_distributors_get_ahead_of_the_curve_with_early_introduction_of_armstrong_air_and_airease_17_seer_ac_units/prweb18809633.htm