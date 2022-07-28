Quantiphi and Unqork Partner to Make Document Processing Intelligent, Accessible, and Easy-to-Adapt for Insurers Worldwide

Quantiphi partners with Unqork to launch Dociphi, a revolutionary document processing platform that streamlines workflows for the Insurance and Financial Services industries, on the Unqork Marketplace.

Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, entered into a strategic partnership with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, as a select launch partner for Unqork's third-party publisher program.

Last year Unqork launched the first-ever no-code marketplace, designed to help users build complex software faster through pre-built software snippets and templates to integrations. The Unqork Marketplace provides users with access to industry-specific tools that help reduce application time-to-market and increase developer productivity, business agility, and innovation.

Quantiphi will launch Dociphi, an AI-powered document processing platform on the Unqork Marketplace. Dociphi enables insurers to fast-track their routine business workflows and increase operational efficiency while ensuring compliance. This partnership will help insurers worldwide leverage Unqork's no-code environment to quickly integrate Dociphi into their unique workflows and help them:



Process 2x documents with near-zero errors

Reduce document processing costs by over 35% and operating costs by up to 30%

Uncover valuable insights to prevent anomalies and fraud

Configure Dociphi without writing a single line of code

Unlock productivity and improve quality

Accelerate time-to-market with prebuilt tools

"Carriers are facing the ever-increasing pressure to digitize and modernize their core underwriting and claims processes in order to increase customer experience, insure risks faster and drive costs lower. The Dociphi platform provides a unique value proposition of digitizing the document intake process with the help of AI/ML along with enhanced workflows built on Unqork's no-code environment," said Bhaskar Kalita, Global Head, Financial Services and Insurance, Quantiphi. "We are excited to partner with Unqork. This partnership will enable insurers to spend their time and energy on delivering exceptional digital experiences to their customers."

The powerful combination of Unqork and Dociphi will empower customers to reimagine core business processes and gain valuable insights to make critical business decisions.

"Quantiphi's Dociphi application is the perfect example of the third-party publishing program at work," said Farooq Sheikh, Global Head of Insurance, Unqork. "This program enables Quantiphi to share an industry-specific solution with our insurance customers and showcases Unqork's ability to accelerate digitization for complex industry needs like clearance, accelerated document processing, and fraud prevention."

The partnership between Quantiphi and Unqork will unlock infinite possibilities of no-code enterprise-wide automation. Most importantly, the partnership will create a frictionless integration experience and improve insurers' time-to-market.

"This partnership will help financial enterprises automate and streamline their document-heavy business processes and accelerate their overall digital transformation journey'', said Vikas Sachdeva, Global Head, FSI Advisory Services, Quantiphi. "Together with Unqork, we are excited to bring advanced and efficient solutions to the industry."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com

About Unqork

Unqork's enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the Codeless Architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one-third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/quantiphi_and_unqork_partner_to_make_document_processing_intelligent_accessible_and_easy_to_adapt_for_insurers_worldwide/prweb18804433.htm