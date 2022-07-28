MikMak Named 2022 Sammys Award Winner for Organization of the Year

Award win recognizes MikMak's commitment to helping brands access and apply eCommerce insights that accelerate business growth, with a complete understanding of omnichannel consumers' behavior and preferences.

MikMak, the leading eCommerce acceleration platform for multichannel brands, announced today that the company has been named 2022 Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's Sales and Marketing Technology Award program, also known as ‘The Sammys.' The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

MikMak provides eCommerce analytics and enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales. MikMak's flagship product, MikMak Insights, provides brands with direct access to eRetailer data and a direct line to their consumers, empowering brands to make informed decisions that improve marketing effectiveness and strengthen relationships with their retail partners. MikMak also enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1,500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

"MikMak is honored to be named as Organization of the Year in the 2022 Sammy Awards," said Rachel Tipograph, founder and CEO, MikMak. "Brands today are faced with a host of evolving challenges, from inflation to supply chain disruptions. We're in the perfect position to help by providing them with key insights into how to effectively engage with their customers and efficiently direct their marketing dollars."

"We are proud to reward and recognize MikMak for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About MikMak

MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1,500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Pioneer Fund, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements exceed those of their peers.

