OrderMyGear Announces Jeff Harris as Chief Revenue Officer

OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, recently announced Jeff Harris as the Chief Revenue Officer. Harris will play a pivotal role in developing long-term strategies to help elevate the client experience, while continuing to build a high-performing Sales team.

Harris is an experienced executive, with a proven track record for developing effective leaders and helping organizations reach optimal performance and growth through data-driven decisions. Previously, Harris has held executive roles at various organizations including NomosOne, B&M Construction, Inc., and Bigfoot Insurance. He also serves on the Forbes Business Development Council.

In addition to day-to-day responsibilities, Harris will work closely with OMG President Matt Kaplan to continue building and maintaining strong relationships with businesses from the Team Dealer and Promotional Products industries. Kaplan has deep roots in the Team Sports industry, with 16 years at Under Armour's headquarters. During his 4 years at OMG, Kaplan has held multiple leadership positions focused on driving initiatives that make it easier to sell branded merchandise and apparel to groups. Harris and Kaplan are committed to creating a seamless experience for clients throughout their journey with OMG.

"Jeff is relentless in driving culture change, and has a true passion for developing future leaders," said Kaplan. "Because of his results-oriented mindset and tremendous drive to achieve our long-term goals, Jeff is the perfect leader to help generate revenue and set OMG on a trajectory of becoming the number one online stores platform for the team dealer and promotional products industries."

"I am thrilled to join OMG and for the opportunity to serve this highly talented and dedicated team," Jeff said. "Together, we are focused on partnering with OMG clients to foster success through a seamless customer experience. I am humbled and honored to be a part of this incredible journey."

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.

