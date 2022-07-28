Greenberg Traurig's Peter D. Kieselbach Recognized as 2022 Minnesota Lawyer 'Up & Coming Attorney'

Peter D. Kieselbach, an associate in the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was recognized by Minnesota Lawyer as a 2022 Up & Coming Attorney.

Peter D. Kieselbach, an associate in the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was recognized by Minnesota Lawyer as a 2022 Up & Coming Attorney. Each year, Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers, all in their first decade of practice. The honorees will be recognized during an event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Minneapolis Sept. 16.

Kieselbach is a member of the firm's Restructuring & Bankruptcy and Corporate Trust Services Practices. He has worked on the full spectrum of corporate and finance transactions, from front-end deal work, to litigation, to back-end defaults and restructurings. Kieselbach has experience in a wide range of corporate trust products, including municipal and corporate debt, qualified settlement funds, liquidating trusts, and related defaults, restructurings, and litigation. He has also worked extensively with clients on fraud remediation and asset recovery.

He maintains an active pro bono practice, focusing on matters involving children, education, and military members. Before going to law school, Kieselbach was a Teach for America corps member, working in elementary special education at a charter school in St. Paul, Minnesota.

