Contentware Releases New AI-Generated Campaigns for Lead Gen

Marketers can now create lead generation marketing campaigns in minutes.

Contentware, an innovative content creation platform, announced today that it has expanded the menu of campaign types that can be auto-generated by its platform. New types include campaigns to promote lead gen assets, like webinars, white papers, podcasts, subscriptions, classes, and much more.

"For many marketers, the worst part of their job is the never ending tedium of creating content for their marketing campaigns," said Tom Pines, a Contentware Co-Founder and CRO. "Contentware does the heavy lifting by creating all of the content - including copy - and leaving the fine tuning to the creator. What used to take 4-7 hours can now be done in 10 minutes."

Using AI and a short description of the promotional asset, Contentware generates an entire campaign of emails, social media posts, and social media ads - in minutes.

Contentware emulates how a digital agency creates marketing campaigns for their customers. Just like a digital agency, Contentware:



Generating multi-channel content for your approval

Creating a best practices marketing calendar

Writing all email and social media copy

Recommending campaign imagery

Distributing content via connections to your social media, email marketing, and/or marketing automation platforms

To learn how Contentware can give your team their time back, please visit contentware.com.

