The Second Edition of The "Barolo En Primeur" Charity Auction To Take Place on October 28, 2022

After a successful inaugural auction, which raised 660,000 euros for 17 charities, the second edition will take place in Piedmont, Italy, streaming live to New York City by Fondazione CRC

The Barolo en Primeur auction will take place on October 28, 2022 at the Grinzane Castle in Piedmont, Italy, and will stream live to New York City. Like the first edition, the auction will feature 15 barriques, each yielding approximately 300 bottles of the most recent Barolo vintage, 2021. The event is organized by Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation in partnership with the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, representing almost 540 wine producers in Piedmont, Italy, in collaboration with Christie's global auction house, and internationally renowned wine critic, Antonio Galloni.

The first edition of Barolo En Primeur was an international success, raising an impressive donation of 660,000 euros for 17 charities. All donations were awarded directly to projects in the non-profit field, as selected by the organizers and donors.

"With this operation, the only one of its kind, CRC Foundation has created a charity event at the national and international level, focusing on a single territory, its beauties, singularities and products of excellence, creating an innovative event that will generate important social benefits," commented Ezio Raviola, President of Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation.

The 15 barriques that will be available at auction contain wine made from grapes from the historic Cascina Gustava Vineyard, Grinzane, a four-hectare (9.8 acres) vineyard dedicated solely to Nebbiolo, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The wine was produced and vinified by Donato Lanati, the internationally renowned enologist.

Again, this year the proceeds will be donated to social projects and initiatives in the fields of health, research, the arts and culture, as well as those promoting social inclusion and safeguarding of the Italian cultural heritage.

"The Barolo En Primeur event represents an initiative of highly scientific, educational and human value, capable of combining various aspects: the promotion of the wine-growing area, of which the vineyard is the mainstay, research with in-the-field teaching, and the important social aims pursued by the CRC Foundation," explained Lanati.

In addition to the 15 barriques, this second edition will include participation from wine producers of the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Consortium, who will auction a selection of the most prized bottles of Barolo and Barbaresco coming from prestigious villages of both appellations, which include 10 lotti comunali (seven lots of Barolo 2021 from different Comuni (municipalities) and three 2021 Barbaresco lots).

"The Barolo en Primeur charity event is not only of great historical and social importance but is also highly significant for the Barolo wine sector, which is projected at an international level," added Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani.

The 300 bottles from each barrique and the bottles from the wineries will be ready in 2025, following the mandatory aging process for Barolo, and will be numbered and marked with a label specially created by an internationally renowned artist. This is a unique opportunity for wine connoisseurs, collectors, investors, and philanthropists, who are invited to take part in an international charity initiative that showcases one of the most world-renowned Italian wine appellations, its values of quality and sustainability, its territory, and the good causes that will benefit from it.

Ahead of Barolo en Primeur 2022, Antonio Galloni, who tasted the wine of each barrique, will publish his tasting notes in Vinous Media, so that potential bidders can read his opinion about how these rare wines capture the essence of Barolo and of the Gustava Vineyard, and their long ageability.

"The event offers collectors an unprecedented opportunity to participate in a philanthropic initiative of great importance and to benefit from a barrique of Barolo of the 2021 vintage, obtained from a specific parcel within a historic vineyard," noted Antonio Galloni, Founder & CEO, Vinous. "Bidders should be encouraged by the rarity of the wines, the specially commissioned works of art and charitable causes, and all this contributes to making this initiative truly special."

Information on how to take part in the auction can be found at http://www.fondazionecrcdonare.it

###

About the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo: On 24 January 1992, the Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo Foundation was established, a private and independent non-profit body pursuing aims of social and economic benefit and promotion. The Foundation is inspired by philanthropic aims and makes contributions to public and private non-profit organizations as well as directly promoted projects in the fields of education, welfare, culture, local development, health, scientific research and sport. The initiatives are supported by the resources deriving from the management of the Foundation's assets, which comfortably exceed one billion euros.

The Foundation's activities aim to contribute to the development of the communities in its area, supporting their capacity for innovation and strengthening their cultural and educational offerings, so as to create more united and supportive social conditions. Teamwork in synergy with the territory, alongside the third sector and public bodies, in collaboration with citizens and institutions. With Barolo en Primeur, CRC Foundation has created a charity event at national and international level, focusing a territory, its beauties and singularities, creating an innovative event that can generate important social benefits.

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing over 500 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_second_edition_of_the_barolo_en_primeur_charity_auction_to_take_place_on_october_28_2022/prweb18816747.htm