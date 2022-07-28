The Olympia Companies Acquire the Golden Gables Inn in New Hampshire

The Olympia Companies Purchases a 66-room Property in North Conway, in the Heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains

The Olympia Companies has announced that it has purchased the Golden Gables Inn in North Conway, in the heart of the dramatic Mt. Washington Valley in New Hampshire. The property will be operated by Olympia Hotel Management.

The 66-room property is situated along the bustling White Mountain Highway and is the third hotel in Olympia's portfolio in the White Mountains. The company currently manages the adjacent Hampton Inn & Suites North Conway as well as The Glen House, located at the foot of Mt. Washington.

"Like many leisure destinations, North Conway and the White Mountains have enjoyed tremendous popularity since the pandemic," said John Schultzel, Chief Growth Officer of The Olympia Companies. "This represents an ideal opportunity to expand our footprint in a destination we have come to know well and believe in."

Golden Gables Inn features a rare combination of mountain views paired with convenience and easy access to the restaurants, shops, and outlets that have long defined North Conway. Family-owned for many years, the Golden Gables Inn is known for its quality accommodations with the added personal touch and value of a family-owned business. It joins The Olympia Companies with an established reputation for excellence in the market and currently has a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2022 award.

The Golden Gables Inn has 66 rooms, with configurations including single king beds, double queen beds, suites or in-room Jacuzzi and fireplace units. All rooms are new or recently remodeled. The property grounds are spacious with an outdoor seasonal pool, hot tub, fire pit and mountain views.

In summer and fall, outdoor options include golf, hiking in the White Mountains, riding the Conway Scenic Railroad, outdoor adventures at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, and driving to the highest point in the northeast on the Mt. Washington Auto Road. Those with children can enjoy the proximity to Story Land and Santa's Village.

In winter, North Conway is the historic ski capital of New Hampshire. It's a short drive from Golden Gables Inn to Wildcat Mountain Resort, Attitash Mountain Resort, Cranmore Mountain Resort and Black Mountain Ski Area. There are snowmobile trail access at Northern Extremes and cross country skiing at Bear Notch Ski Touring Center and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.

"Olympia looks forward to capitalizing on this great hotel history with thoughtful upgrades that will be relevant and refreshing for the next generation of travelers to the Valley," said Schultzel. "The Golden Gables Inn is part of Olympia's selective process for acquiring quality assets during a very busy period of transactions in leisure markets."

Golden Gables Inn

1814 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

(888) 422-5346

https://goldengablesinn.com/

Olympia Hotel Management (OHM)

Olympia Hotel Management (OHM) is known for managing a new breed of customized campus hotels such as The Alfond Inn at Rollins and The Hotel at Oberlin; independently-owned luxury boutique hotels like The Glen House, SOPHY® Hyde Park and Inn by the Sea; and receiving multiple best-in-class awards for its work with such select-service brands as Wyndham, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn. A division of The Olympia Companies, OHM is currently working with a portfolio of 30 properties nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.theolympiacompanies.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_olympia_companies_acquire_the_golden_gables_inn_in_new_hampshire/prweb18816571.htm