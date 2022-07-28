In a just-released report, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's associate satisfaction earned the firm a coveted place among the BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022.

In a just-released report, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's associate satisfaction earned the firm a coveted place among the BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022. Greenberg Traurig was one of only nine firms having the highest number of extremely satisfied associates, according to BTI.

"Associate satisfaction is a key goal of our overall Professional Development initiative at the firm. It is satisfying to see that the programs and mentorships we have in place resonate with associates who are themselves invested in their own professional trajectory. We take the future of the firm and the profession very seriously and investing in the training and personal well-being of our talented associates is critical to that future," said Bradford D. Kaufman, Greenberg Traurig Co-President and Mary-Olga Lovett, Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice-President who also serve as Global Co-Chairs of Professional Development.

Greenberg Traurig was further selected as among the "best of the best" based on commitment to helping associates in their careers; having specific programs to help associates develop a career path; ability to provide associates with access to training they need; having good mentoring; and being a place where associates are optimistic about growing within the firm.

The BTI Associate Satisfaction A-Listers 2022: BTI Survey of Law Firms Where Associates are Happiest is based on a large-scale, independent survey with more than 4,000 responses.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_is_among_best_of_the_best_on_2022_bti_associate_satisfaction_report/prweb18816638.htm