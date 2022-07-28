Lowers Risk Group Welcomes Sam Ostrander as Senior Director of Business Solutions

Ostrander will design, develop, and execute sales strategies to enhance the company's success in the risk management field.
PURCELLVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) July 28, 2022
Leading enterprise risk management consulting company Lowers Risk Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Ostrander as Senior Director of Business Solutions. In this role, Ostrander will focus on increasing Lowers Risk Group's success in delivering solutions that protect the people, brands, and profits of organizations operating within high-risk, highly regulated environments.
With more than 15 years of industry knowledge and relationships, Ostrander will strategically connect clients with business solutions based on their needs. Prior to joining Lowers Risk Group, Ostrander began her career as a disaster recovery and business continuity coordinator with a UK-based company, eventually transitioning to a national emergency response team, where she gained field experience, and then into claims management and sales with a national TPA firm.
Her versatile background has enabled her to understand processes from start to finish, quickly recognize risks, and establish ways to improve workflow. As a result, she has become a trusted resource for many in the insurance industry.
Mark Lowers, President and CEO of Lowers Risk Group, remarks, "Sam has demonstrated her strength in problem-solving and helping others achieve their goals; we are delighted to welcome her to the Lowers family and know our clients will appreciate the value she brings in helping them manage complex risks."
Ostrander says, "I look forward to working with clients to solve problems and resolve uncertainty through the range of solutions Lowers Risk Group has to offer."
Lowers Risk Group provides comprehensive enterprise risk management solutions to organizations operating in high-risk, highly regulated environments and to organizations that value risk mitigation.
To learn more about Lowers Risk Group, visit lowersriskgroup.com.
