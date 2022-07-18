Greenberg Traurig's Kaitlyn R. Maxwell Named to Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia Board of Directors

The Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia (The Law Center) Board of Directors now includes Environmental Practice Shareholder Kaitlyn R. Maxwell of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. The Law Center elected Maxwell in June.

"We are thrilled that The Law Center chose Kaitlyn," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of the firm's Philadelphia office. "Her background, raw intelligence, and passion for social equity will further strengthen The Law Center's longstanding commitment to pro bono advocacy—values shared by Greenberg Traurig.

Founded in 1969, The Law Center mobilizes attorneys to employ legal strategies that help improve the economic, social, and civil rights of citizens in the Philadelphia region. With a primary focus on combatting discrimination, inequality, and poverty, the nonprofit helps secure access to legal services for all through advocacy, organizing, and education.

This announcement holds special value for Maxwell, who began her legal career as an intern at The Law Center.

"I am proud to serve on the board and work alongside this incredible group of dedicated individuals," she said. "I am thankful for the support of the firm and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to The Law Center's meaningful advocacy work. I admire The Law Center's ability to create change through high-impact litigation."

In her practice, Maxwell handles complex litigation cases, including major environmental contamination, product liability, and toxic tort matters. She regularly defends clients in federal and state courts across the country.

The firm has a longstanding relationship with The Law Center, with a board presence for more than 25 years.

"We are delighted to continue this relationship and remain an ally during a time of rapid shifts in social and economic issues in our society that will affect future generations," Toll said. "The impact of The Law Center on this city and region is immense, and we are proud to be a partner in those efforts."

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office has grown from an initial three-attorney Public Finance Practice to include more than 60 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate; Litigation; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Special Investigations; Corporate; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurigs_kaitlyn_r_maxwell_named_to_public_interest_law_center_of_philadelphia_board_of_directors/prweb18796740.htm