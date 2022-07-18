SpIntellx and Inspirata Announce New Technical Partnership and Integration to Expand Access to Next Generation Explainable AI Software for Breast Biopsies

SpIntellx and Inspirata customers will benefit from the seamless integration of HistoMapr-Breast™ and Dynamyx® for more efficient breast core-biopsy workflow with access to unbiased and advanced spatial analytics powered by explainable AI.

SpIntellx, Inc., and Inspirata have announced that they will collaborate to integrate the SpIntellx HistoMapr-Breast™ platform and Inspirata's Dynamyx® software into one seamless solution. HistoMapr-Breast is the one and only computational pathology software that taps the power of explainable artificial intelligence (xAI) for healthcare providers to diagnose, prognosticate and treat breast cancer more efficiently and accurately. Dynamyx has the distinction of holding the very first FDA clearance for digital pathology software with multiple scanners, enabling pathologists to use whole slide images (WSIs) for primary diagnosis in place of traditional glass slides, yielding an array of powerful benefits to pathologists and laboratories.

In addition, SpIntellx brings a proprietary spatial analytics approach to digital pathology. The advanced spatial analytics capture the architecture and communication patterns of the various histological structures, thus yielding maximally predictive information from patients' tissue sections to inform therapeutic strategies and clinical decisions. The revolutionary HistoMapr™, xAI powered precision pathology software platform provides actionable solutions to transmitted light applications. HistoMapr brings efficiency and accuracy gains and maximizes information and knowledge for increasingly complex datasets. HistoMapr-Breast is applied to breast core biopsies to differentiate and rank a broad spectrum of breast pathologies from benign to atypia to ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) to invasive/malignant with high accuracy.

HistoMapr-Breast uses spatial information to provide clear and unbiased justifications for its automated recommendations. As a result, pathologists and other software users can ask "why?" and HistoMapr-Breast can answer this basic question, using data and pathologist-friendly language to explain its decisions.

"We are excited to partner with SpIntellx to bring new translational research and clinical spatial analysis tools to the Dynamyx digital pathology platform," said Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata. "The spatial and functional relationships between cells is central to precision pathology. Building translational research tools into the Dynamyx workflow helps to facilitate the adoption of digital pathology."

HistoMapr-Breast is the first of many planned spatial analytics and xAI pathologist guides designed to: triage the case workload to direct the most difficult and borderline cases to subspecialists; perform active quality assurance to improve pathologists' accuracy and efficiency and reduce intra- and inter-pathologist discordance; provide transparent xAI guidance that explains why the algorithms made a specific recommendation; and facilitate standardized reporting in real time. The HistoMapr technology and approach is generalizable to a wide range of diseases, both tumor and non-tumor in nature. The platform is also the first in the SpIntellx's larger efforts to harness the power of xAI-assisted lab processes in the development of diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutic strategies, and drug development for tumor and non-tumor diseases.

"Explainable AI is a vital feature in building trust and transparency between pathology disease experts and computational pathology systems, and it is also a departure from more traditional black-box AI approaches to digital pathology such as deep learning," stated SpIntellx Co-founder, President and CTO, S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD. "As machine learning accelerates in medicine, improved communication between humans and their machine learning tools is critical."

SpIntellx and Inspirata customers will benefit from the seamless integration of HistoMapr-Breast™ and Dynamyx digital pathology platform for more efficient breast core-biopsy workflow with access to unbiased and advanced spatial analytics powered by xAI.

"This strategic collaboration over the next few years will bring the teams of SpIntellx and Inspirata together in building tools to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, advance companion diagnostics, personalize therapeutic options, and improve clinical workflows," added SpIntellx CEO, B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD.

About SpIntellx:

SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology and guide clinicians and researchers with powerful tools so they can See More, Know More, and Power Precision Pathology. For more information on SpIntellx, please visit: http://www.spintellx.com

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit http://www.inspirata.com.

Contact: info@spintellx.com

SpIntellx, Inc.

100 S. Jackson Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15202

https://www.spintellx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spintellx/

https://twitter.com/spintellx

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18795705.htm