Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles Changes Its Name

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA), the nation's largest civil rights and legal services organization announces today its official name change to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL).
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
(Los Angeles, CA.) Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA), the nation's largest civil rights and legal services organization announces today its official name change to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL).
With offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the organization is making this change to reflect its unified presence and service in both counties. While AJSOCAL's primary focus remains Los Angeles and Orange Counties, it will continue to provide help where possible for organizations and individuals from the region and beyond. Asian Americans are the fastest growing immigrant population in the U.S. and makes up roughly 6% of the country's total. California has the highest statewide population of approximately 15%. AJSOCAL remains an active part of the network of sister organizations that comprise the national affiliation named Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice is comprised of these five independently operated and funded nonprofits:
- In Southern California: Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL);
- In San Francisco: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (Advancing Justice – ALC);
- In DC: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian American Justice Center (Advancing Justice | AAJC);
- In Chicago: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago (Advancing Justice | Chicago);
- In Atlanta: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (Advancing Justice – Atlanta
Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) serves more than 15,000 individuals and organizations every year. Through direct services, impact litigation and policy advocacy, AJSOCAL focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American communities while building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice. Based in downtown Los Angeles, AJSOCAL has offices in Orange County and a presence in Sacramento. It is part of a network of affiliated organizations in Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, DC.
More at http://www.ajsocal.org and @AdvancingJusticeSoCal.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18795620.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.