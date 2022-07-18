Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles Changes Its Name

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA), the nation's largest civil rights and legal services organization announces today its official name change to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL).

(Los Angeles, CA.) Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles (Advancing Justice-LA), the nation's largest civil rights and legal services organization announces today its official name change to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL).

With offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the organization is making this change to reflect its unified presence and service in both counties. While AJSOCAL's primary focus remains Los Angeles and Orange Counties, it will continue to provide help where possible for organizations and individuals from the region and beyond. Asian Americans are the fastest growing immigrant population in the U.S. and makes up roughly 6% of the country's total. California has the highest statewide population of approximately 15%. AJSOCAL remains an active part of the network of sister organizations that comprise the national affiliation named Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is comprised of these five independently operated and funded nonprofits:



In Southern California: Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL);

In San Francisco: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (Advancing Justice – ALC);

In DC: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian American Justice Center (Advancing Justice | AAJC);

In Chicago: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago (Advancing Justice | Chicago);

In Atlanta: Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (Advancing Justice – Atlanta

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) serves more than 15,000 individuals and organizations every year. Through direct services, impact litigation and policy advocacy, AJSOCAL focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American communities while building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice. Based in downtown Los Angeles, AJSOCAL has offices in Orange County and a presence in Sacramento. It is part of a network of affiliated organizations in Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

More at http://www.ajsocal.org and @AdvancingJusticeSoCal.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18795620.htm