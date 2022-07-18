SECO22 Registration Opens for Small to Midsize Manufactured Housing Community Owners - Live and In Person!

This year's SECO National Conference of Community Owners marks the return to a live, in-person format, which will take place at Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta, Ga., at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort from Oct. 3-6, 2022.

This year's conference, which marks the return to a live, in-person format, will take place at Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta, Ga., at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort from Oct. 3-6, 2022.

"SECO has always been about making personal connections and fostering education with small to mid-size community owners and managers," SECO Co-Founder and organizer Spencer Roane said. "We are thrilled to be back in Atlanta this year to continue the tradition in-person and share industry knowledge among fellow professionals."

Early-Bird Pricing, Hotel Group Booking Rate Available This Month Only!

SECO22 has also announced the return of its "Early Bird" pricing, available only for attendees who register for the event before July 31.

"Once Early Bird pricing is gone, it's gone for good," Roane said. "We urge our attendees to register for the event and book their lodging by July 31 to avoid missing out on the best rates for SECO22."

Attendees who register this month can take advantage of various Early Bird packages, including a VIP package for just $599 that includes full event access, SECO21 and SECO20 event recordings (a $746 value), and several VIP perks including lounge access and an extra gift.

To take advantage of Early Bird access and view all of the attendee packages available, head to http://www.secoconference.com/seco22/registration/ to register today.

Additionally, SECO22 discounted room rates for the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort end July 31 as well. Attendees can visit secoconference.com/seco22/venue to book their lodging for SECO22 at the group rate of $163 per night. After July 31, room rates increase.

What's New at SECO22?

By attending SECO22, you'll get to tour on-site, display manufactured homes to see the latest developments in industry manufacturing, take part in SECO's first-ever golf tournament and networking roundtables, attend three receptions for entertainment and networking, experience SECO's first-ever live band at the event, and attend all-time favorite SECO educational sessions to further your industry knowledge.

This year's event is expected to draw over 500 industry professionals from all over the country.

Now in its 12th year, SECO has been a landmark conference "for community owners, by community owners," providing the opportunity to learn, interact, network, and shop the latest manufactured housing offerings.

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities for SECO22 are also available. Official sponsors for the 2022 event will be seen by industry personnel from all over the US and Canada who are looking for products and services they need. To learn about sponsorship, exhibiting, and advertising opportunities, fill out the form at secoconference.com/seco22/sponsorship or call (470) 894-6052.

For more information on SECO22, visit http://www.secoconference.com. SECO22 is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.

About SECO National Conference of Community Owners

The SECO National Conference of Community Owners was founded 12 years ago by a small group of committed manufactured housing professionals and has been held each year near Atlanta. The gathering is dedicated to building an industry environment and culture that looks to share best practices and help form new ideas. SECO, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, was created for community owners, by community owners. All proceeds go toward planning and programming for the next year's national gathering. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, net proceeds fund projects for veterans and first responders living in manufactured housing communities.

