Actable Welcomes Craig Howard as Chief Solutions Officer

Long-time Merkle veteran bolsters Actable's leadership team and primacy in the customer data acceleration category

Actable, a customer data accelerator and first party data consultancy, welcomes Craig Howard as Chief Solutions Officer. Howard is a leader in data-driven marketing, most recently serving as the Chief Solutions Architect at Merkle, where he held various management positions over the last thirteen years. Howard brings over two decades of experience in solutions architecture, digital transformation, and data-driven consulting, and is a recognized thought-leader in the data driven marketing category.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our executive team," said Matthew Greitzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Actable. "He is a proven industry leader who brings decades of experience solving the hardest problems in technology and marketing – deploying customer data effectively to create enterprise value."

While at Merkle, Howard championed many of Merkle's technology innovation strategies and helped to establish new technology delivery practices such as Customer Data Platforms (CDP) and cloud technology adoption. His thought leadership has helped to position Merkle as a market leader in marketing technology strategy and deployment of customer experience solutions.

Regarding his decision to join Actable, Howard highlighted his passion for harnessing the power of first party data. "At a time when Marketers have a greater need to accelerate their reliance on data and analytics, I could not be more excited to join the leadership team at Actable. I believe Actable is well positioned as a market leader in helping organizations rationalize marketing technology and create data driven experiences. In getting to know their talented team and culture, I knew it was an instant match for me, and I am thrilled to contribute in their already impressive growth."

Actable created the Chief Solutions Officer role in response to ongoing business growth of over 220% annually, and increasing customer demand for strategic solutions to customer data activation challenges.

"Our clients need best-in-class expertise to drive business value from their data and marketing technology investments, and Craig provides exactly that." said Craig Schinn, Actable Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "As one of the preeminent experts in the field of data-driven marketing technology Craig will be laser-focused on delivering meaningful, measurable outcomes for our clients,"

Howard is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and is a long-time resident of Denver, Colorado, where he enjoys spending his spare time catching live music or enjoying the many outdoor mountain activities of the Rocky Mountains with his family.

Howard will oversee Actable's solutions consulting team, developing customer data strategies and technology deployments for Actable's customers. Craig will also oversee Actable's industry partnerships with MarTech providers, including customer data, cloud database, and customer experience platforms.

Actable is a customer data accelerator that helps businesses organize, activate and analyze first-party customer data to create outsize enterprise value. With offices in New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Sydney, Australia, Actable serves the Fortune 500 and mid-market

