Validation Institute Partners with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) for the 2022 Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, Sept 28-30 in VA

Validation Institute announced a partnership this week with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) to host the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, September 28-30, 2022, at The Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, VA. The Congress will focus on the new era of behavioral health and wellness opportunities: driving new paradigms in access, delivery, and support. Learn more at https://behavioralhealthcongress.com.
WOBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
Validation Institute announced a partnership this week with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) to host the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, September 28-30, 2022, at The Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, VA. The Congress will focus on the new era of behavioral health and wellness opportunities: driving new paradigms in access, delivery, and support. Learn more at https://behavioralhealthcongress.com.
As part of the partnership, ABHW will organize the Policy Summit that will take place on the first day of the Congress, September 28.
The past two years have ignited new challenges and unleashed new opportunities in accelerating the access, delivery, and quality of behavioral health solutions. Promoting behavioral and mental healthcare options and prevention are more critical than ever. This year's event will spotlight how the collaborative contributions of health systems, health plans, clinicians, treatment providers, employers, advocates, and policymakers are moving the needle in creating affordable, accessible services and treatment for behavioral health-related challenges.
"Improving our behavioral health system and increasing access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment are at the forefront of the mind of the President of the United States, his Cabinet, Members of Congress, and state legislators. The Policy Summit will provide a venue to hold thought-provoking conversations on how legislation and regulation can help us address issues such as the workforce shortage, suicide prevention, and the opioid crisis, and develop strategies on how to combat these issues," said Pamela Greenberg, President and CEO, ABHW. "The Summit and the overall Congress will be the perfect place to immerse yourself in behavioral health policy and other critical issues."
"The Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress aligns with the Validation Institute's mission of providing relevant and hyper-timely content, opportunities, and resources to healthcare stakeholders," stated Vice President of Strategy and Content, Haritha Krishnarathnam.
"Our partnership with ABHW and incorporating the Policy Summit into the Congress will further enhance our mission by delving into the recent and impending legislative decisions that will have a major and immediate impact in the access, delivery, and quality of behavioral and mental health services," continued Krishnarathnam.
The Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress includes strategic keynotes, breakout sessions, and programming across 2+ days and 60+ speakers focused on how stakeholders are advancing strategies in addressing the following and more:
- The emerging behavioral health crisis in adolescent and young adult populations
- The rising rates of those afflicted with mental illness and substance use disorders
- The critical shortage of the behavioral health workforce
- The mounting challenges resulting from the pandemic of the widening gap in delivering the equitable access, quality, and affordability of behavioral health and wellness services and programs
About Validation Institute:
Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.
https://validationinstitute.com/
About Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness:
The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) is the leading association working to advance federal policy and mental health and addiction services.
https://abhw.org/
Press Contact:
Reena Joseph
Director, Marketing & Partnerships
Validation Institute
781-939-2446
reena.joseph@validationinstitute.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/validation_institute_partners_with_the_association_for_behavioral_health_and_wellness_abhw_for_the_2022_behavioral_health_well_being_congress_sept_28_30_in_va/prweb18792995.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.